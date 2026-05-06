US Embassy in Dakar Reportedly Denies Visas to Six Senegal FA Officials Ahead of 2026 World Cup
- The US Embassy in Dakar has allegedly denied visas to six Senegal FA officials ahead of the 2026 World Cup
- Senegalese football leadership has been hit by a diplomatic setback as the vice-president among officials affected by visa refusals
- The Senegal Federation is also fighting a CAS appeal over AFCON title stripping after a controversial ruling by CAF
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The United States Embassy in Dakar has reportedly denied visas to six officials of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to African sports journalist Micky Jnr, who broke the news on X on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the vice-president of the federation was among those affected.
Senegal World Cup officials denied USA visas
The move has added to wider concerns over visa restrictions affecting several African countries ahead of the tournament, despite existing exemptions intended for teams and official delegates.
Meanwhile, authorities have not publicly commented in detail, but the situation has gained traction on social media with a lot of fans sharing their opinions.
Senegal’s football leadership is now assessing the implications of the decision on administrative planning.
Away from the visa issue, Senegal are also involved in a legal dispute at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The federation is challenging CAF’s decision to strip them of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title following their 1-0 victory over Morocco in Rabat on January 18, which initially secured them the trophy.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh