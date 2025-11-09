Marcus Rashford climbed to the top of La Liga’s assist chart after inspiring Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Celta Vigo

The Manchester United loanee earned another standing ovation from Barcelona fans for his dazzling display

Rashford’s partnership with Robert Lewandowski continues to drive Barcelona’s pursuit of Real Madrid in the title race

Marcus Rashford continues to make waves in La Liga after another outstanding performance in Barcelona’s 4-2 triumph over Celta Vigo on Sunday, November 9.

The Manchester United loanee delivered two vital assists, helping Robert Lewandowski complete his hat-trick and guiding Barça to within three points of leaders Real Madrid.

Rashford's masterclass earned him yet another standing ovation from the travelling Blaugrana supporters at Balaídos, highlighting his rapid rise as one of Hansi Flick’s most trusted players this season.

Rashford tops La Liga assist chart

The England forward’s latest display pushed him to the summit of La Liga’s assist rankings, taking his tally to six, more than Kylian Mbappe’s two and teammate Lamine Yamal’s four, as noted by Barca Universal.

Only Getafe’s Luis Milla matches Rashford’s output so far. His precise deliveries, sharp movement, and link-up with Lewandowski proved instrumental as Barcelona maintained their strong league form.

Standing ovation for Marcus Rashford

Fans online were quick to heap praise on Rashford, with many calling his transformation remarkable.

One Manchester United supporter, Kobby Jones, wrote on X:

“Back-to-back standing ovations from Barcelona fans—yet some still claim he’s overrated.”

A Barcelona fan, Costa Heroics, added:

“He’s evolved brilliantly since the Brugge game. His creativity and work rate have been top-class.”

Another user, Kwame Gyan, quipped:

“Hello, Rashford speaking. How can I assist you today?”, a playful nod to his recent assist spree.

The victory over Celta Vigo not only reinforced Barcelona’s title push but also underlined Rashford’s growing influence under Flick. His resurgence has injected energy and flair into the Catalans’ attack, especially during Raphinha’s absence.

Rashford’s resurgence under Flick

After an uncertain start to life in Spain, Rashford has rediscovered his best form in recent weeks. The 28-year-old’s confidence, pace, and composure have returned, reminiscent of his early Manchester United days when he combined goals with creative brilliance.

Hansi Flick’s faith in him has paid off, turning the Englishman into a central figure in Barça’s attack alongside Lewandowski and Yamal, as cited by The Sun.

With six assists and several match-defining performances, Rashford’s loan spell is fast becoming one of the stories of the season. He now joins the England squad for their final World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, aiming to extend his fine form on the international stage.

Rashford hails Lamine Yamal

