Thierno Barry’s controversial goal stood after VAR ruled a defensive mistake by Marc Guéhi changed the phase of play in Manchester City’s 3-3 draw with Everton

The decision came during a dramatic Premier League clash that saw Arsenal FC maintain a six-point lead over City in the title race

Despite goals from Erling Haaland and Jérémy Doku, City were held to a draw after Everton struck twice more to secure a point

The reason why Thierno Barry’s offside goal against Manchester City was allowed to stand has now been revealed following a controversial decision in their 3-3 draw with Everton FC.

On Monday night, Manchester City travelled to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton in a match that could prove crucial in the Premier League title race.

Why Thierno Barry’s 'offside' goal wasn’t ruled out in Man City’s draw with Everton

Source: Getty Images

After a dominant win over Fulham on Saturday, Arsenal FC held a six-point lead over City before the game, although Pep Guardiola’s side still had two matches in hand.

City looked in control during the first of those games in hand, with a brilliant strike from Jérémy Doku giving them a 1-0 lead before half-time.

However, the match took a dramatic turn when Everton substitute Barry appeared to equalise with a goal that was immediately ruled out for offside.

After a VAR review, it was revealed that despite Barry being clearly offside, the goal would stand due to an official interpretation of the laws of the game.

Moments before the finish, City defender Marc Guéhi made a poor clearance attempt, effectively passing the ball straight to the Everton striker.

That mistake proved decisive, as officials ruled the ball had not come from a deliberate pass to Barry from a teammate, but instead from Guéhi’s error—meaning the offside phase was reset and the goal was awarded.

Barry was initially in an offside position when the ball was played, but Guéhi’s controlled touch and miscue changed the situation, allowing the attacker to be considered onside in the phase of play.

The controversial decision clearly unsettled City, as Everton struck again just five minutes later through defender Jake O’Brien to make it 2-0, before Barry added his second goal in the 81st minute.

Erling Haaland and Doku pulled two goals back for City, but it was not enough, as Everton held on for a 3-3 draw that could seriously damage City’s hopes of reclaiming the title.

Source: YEN.com.gh