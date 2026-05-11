Emmanuel Yeboah, a 38-year-old self-styled Ghanaian pastor residing in Ontario, Canada, was allegedly sentenced to 18 months in jail

The convict was found guilty of sexual assault, sexual interference, and assault involving a 13-year-old girl who was a member of his congregation and a family friend

Presiding Judge Justice Robert Gattrell cited evidence of weird behaviour, including buying the victim ice cream and offering to buy her a cellphone

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A 38-year-old Ghanaian immigrant and self-styled pastor, Emmanuel Yeboah, has reportedly been sentenced to 18 months in prison by a Canadian court for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Ghanaian man of God living in Canada gets arrested for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

The sentencing, which took place in Ontario, after a trial that detailed how Yeboah abused his position as a trusted family friend and religious leader.

Following a report by hypemaster___ on Instagram, the court heard that the incident occurred approximately three years ago when Yeboah offered to drive the victim to and from her piano lessons. According to the evidence accepted by Justice Robert Gattrell, Yeboah used these moments alone with the child to fondle her in his vehicle.

Justice Gattrell highlighted classic signs of manipulative behaviour in the case, noting that Yeboah had attempted to win the girl's favour with electronic gifts, ice cream treats, and special attention.

The assault charge stemmed from a later incident where Yeboah grabbed the girl by the arm in a "clumsy attempt" to force her back into her home after she panicked and fled upon seeing him.

Arrested Ghanaian pastor to face deportation

While Yeboah currently holds permanent residency in Canada, his conviction carries heavy implications for his future in the country.

The 18-month jail term is well above the six-month threshold that triggers a removal order from Canada.

Justice Gattrell noted in his remarks that Yeboah faces "looming deportation" back to Ghana following the completion of his sentence.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Netizens react to pastor arrested for assault

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the pastor's sentencing below:

trendiesbymel_ wrote:

"Eeeiiii."

kwakusavagegh_ commented:

"Osofo."

jacq_555 reacted:

"This is here... imagine what they have been doing in Ghana."

Businesswoman jailed 45 years for substance smuggling

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular socialite and businesswoman Funmilayo Arike Ogbuaya, better known as Ariket, has been jailed for 45 years by a court in Nigeria.

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, sentenced the owner of D Square Event Centre, Zu-Ket Homes, and D Square following legal proceedings.

Source: YEN.com.gh