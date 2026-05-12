Relegation battle between West Ham and Tottenham has financial implications for London taxpayers

Mayor Sadiq Khan warns of potential £2.5 million loss if West Ham drop to Championship

West Ham's relegation could decrease commercial revenue and increase City Hall's stadium costs

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Premier League relegation does not only affect clubs and players on the pitch — it can also have serious financial consequences away from football.

This season, even British taxpayers could reportedly feel the impact depending on whether West Ham United or Tottenham Hotspur end up taking the final relegation spot.

Why the UK Could Lose Millions if West Ham Are Relegated Instead of Tottenham

Source: Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley have already been relegated to the Championship, with one of the two struggling London clubs set to join them.

Tottenham currently sit two points above West Ham with only two matches remaining and appear to have improved under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs are scheduled to face Chelsea and Everton in their final two Premier League matches, while West Ham take on Newcastle United and Leeds United as they battle to avoid relegation.

According to Sadiq Khan, the outcome of the relegation fight could also affect London’s finances.

“What I’d say to Londoners who don’t support Spurs is you should probably be cheering on West Ham,” Khan told the Evening Standard.

“The previous Mayor, Boris Johnson, did the worst deal imaginable. As far as West Ham are concerned, it was the deal of the century because he basically gave them this amazing stadium rent free for 100 years.

“Now if West Ham are relegated, we, the taxpayers, we City Hall, could lose up to £2.5 million a year.”

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham currently pay £4.4 million annually in rent to City Hall, which remains responsible for all stadium-related operating costs, including expenses on matchdays.

Why Londoners could lose money if West Ham are relegated

Relegation for West Ham would reportedly hurt London’s finances because of an expected drop in commercial revenue linked to the club playing outside the Premier League.

At the same time, City Hall would also be forced to cover the costs of four additional matches every season that West Ham spend in the Championship under the terms of the club’s 99-year lease agreement at the former Olympic Stadium.

West Ham are due to play their penultimate game of the season on Sunday, while Tottenham travel across London to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge two days later.

Source: YEN.com.gh