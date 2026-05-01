Ex-footballer Michael Akuffo has backed Semenyo for a trophy-laden future at Manchester City and a strong 2026 World Cup with Ghana

Semenyo is tipped to win up to three trophies in half a season as City regain form after a turbulent 2024/25 campaign

The Ghana striker has scored 18 goals across all competitions for Manchester City and Bournemouth this season.

The Ghana Black Stars forward missed City’s FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton last Sunday

Former Ghana Premier League star Michael Akuffo has praised Antoine Semenyo, saying the forward is only just beginning what could become a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City.

Semenyo joined City from AFC Bournemouth in January and is already on course for three trophies in half a season after Pep Guardiola’s side reached the 2026 FA Cup final.

Semenyo receives a strong backing to shine at Manchester City and the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Richard Sellers, Man City

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Akuffo expressed confidence that the 26-year-old possesses all the qualities needed to emerge as one of Ghana’s standout stars heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He believes Antoine has the ability to develop into one of Ghana’s top footballers and says that, if his progress continues, he will become an important figure for both Manchester City and the Black Stars at the World Cup.

Semenyo’s dream Man City season alive

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup final after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Southampton FC at Wembley on Sunday, April 25.

According to City Extra, the 2023 Champions League winners dominated possession for long spells but struggled to break down Southampton.

The underdogs even took the lead as Finn Azaz curled home late in the second half to give Southampton the lead, according to a BBC report.

However, Guardiola’s side responded like champions. Jérémy Doku quickly levelled the score before Nico González struck the winner from distance to complete the turnaround.

Although Antoine Semenyo was not part of the matchday squad, City’s victory keeps alive the possibility of an extraordinary debut campaign for the Ghana international.

He has already lifted the 2026 EFL Cup after Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in March, with Pep Guardiola’s side also still firmly in contention for the Premier League title.

This puts Semenyo in line to potentially end the campaign with three domestic trophies just months after his arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City's Antoine Semenyo is one of Ghana's best players heading to the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo set to shine at World Cup

Meanwhile, Akuffo believes such success would also boost Ghana’s hopes for the 2026 World Cup.

“When players are regularly exposed to top-level competition, it ultimately strengthens the national team,” he said.

“Semenyo lifting trophies and developing under Pep Guardiola is excellent for Ghana, as it could shape him into a key leader for the Black Stars at the World Cup.”

Semenyo rises in EPL goal involvement chart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh noted that Antoine Semenyo has climbed to third place in the Premier League for goal involvements this season, underlining his growing influence in England’s top flight.

Erling Haaland, Semenyo’s Manchester City teammate, leads the chart, continuing to impress with his goals and assists despite occasional injury setbacks.

Source: YEN.com.gh