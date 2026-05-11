Arsenal stand on the brink of winning their first Premier League title in more than two decades after a gruelling 1-0 win over West Ham United

The Gunners needed a late VAR intervention that ruled out a potential Hammers equaliser to spare a five-point cushion over Manchester City

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at how many more points Arsenal need to win the EPL and how soon they could finally end years of heartbreak

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Arsenal edged a huge step closer to Premier League glory after battling to a tense 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday, May 10.

It was not a vintage performance by the Gunners, but it was one built on resilience, patience and a little bit of fortune.

Arsenal struggled to break down a stubborn West Ham, who are battling relegation, for much of the afternoon before Leandro Trossard finally found the breakthrough late in the game.

Leandro Trossard's goal against West Ham United on May 10, 2026, fires Arsenal closer to Premier League glory. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the Belgian forward, who had already rattled the woodwork twice earlier in the contest, saw his effort take a decisive deflection off Tomas Soucek before finding the net with seven minutes remaining.

Even then, Arsenal still needed a dramatic VAR intervention to protect their lead.

West Ham believed they had grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser through Callum Wilson, but the goal was eventually ruled out after a lengthy VAR review for a foul on goalkeeper David Raya.

After the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reflected on the pressure surrounding such massive decisions. He said, as quoted by the club's website:

"Probably today I have realised how difficult and how big a referee's job is. Because you're talking about a moment that can decide the history, the course of two massive clubs that are fighting with their lives to achieve their objectives, nd the pressure is huge. It gives you a lot of choice."

Watch Wilson's disallowed goal, as shared on X:

How many points Arsenal need to win EPL

The victory restored Arsenal’s five-point lead over Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side beat Brentford 3-0 the previous day.

Although City still have a game in hand, Arsenal remain firmly in control of the title race heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Arsenal need to win their remaining games to guarantee a first Premier League title in 22 years. Photos by Justin Setterfield and Adrian Dennis.

Source: Getty Images

As things stand, the Gunners need six points to guarantee their first Premier League title since 2004.

But they could also require just four points from their last two games if they match Man City's results in the run-in.

City’s maximum possible points tally is now 83, meaning Arsenal only need to reach that figure themselves to secure the crown regardless of other results.

In simple terms, one win and one draw from their final fixtures would be enough for Arteta’s men.

How soon can Arsenal win the EPL?

If both Arsenal and Man City continue winning, the title race will go down to the final day of the season.

The North London club would then have the chance to seal the trophy away against Crystal Palace, while City face Aston Villa in a repeat of the dramatic final day from 2022.

However, the Gunners could wrap up the league even earlier.

Should Pep Guardiola's charges drop points against Crystal Palace on May 13, Arsenal would move significantly closer to the finish line.

For example, if City draw against Palace, Arsenal would only need a victory against Burnley on May 18 to mathematically clinch the title.

At this stage, City’s hopes of retaining the Premier League largely depend on Arsenal slipping up during the final weeks of the season.

Supercomputer backs Arsenal to win EPL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer had refined its prediction for the Premier League title race.

According to the newest simulations, Arsenal now have an 87.20% chance of lifting the English crown this season.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh