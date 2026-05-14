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Lionel Messi Scores Twice as Inter Miami Edge Cincinnati in Thriller
Football

Lionel Messi Scores Twice as Inter Miami Edge Cincinnati in Thriller

by  Gariba Raubil
2 min read
  • Lionel Messi delivered another sensational performance as Inter Miami pulled off a dramatic comeback victory
  • FC Cincinnati appeared on course for victory late in the game before a chaotic final spell completely changed the outcome
  • A controversial late moment denied Messi what looked set to be another historic hat-trick during Inter Miami’s eight-goal thriller

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Lionel Messi scored twice and provided an assist as Inter Miami CF fought back to defeat FC Cincinnati 5-3 in a dramatic MLS clash on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The Argentine opened the scoring in the 24th minute after his effort deflected off defender Matt Miazga.

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Lionel Messi scores a brace as Inter Miami defeated FC Cincinnati in the MLS on May 13, 2026. Image credit: Inter Miami
Source: Getty Images

However, Cincinnati responded through Kévin Denkey from the penalty spot before goals from Pavel Bucha and Evander put the hosts ahead.

Messi scores a brace against Cincinnati

Messi levelled matters at 2-2 shortly after half-time following a pass from Luis Suárez, while substitute Mateo Silvetti later made it 3-3.

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As ESPN reported, Guillermo Hoyos praised Messi’s display after the encounter.

“Speaking about Leo is truly striking, first because of the person he is, and second because of the player you see on the pitch,” Hoyos said.

Late goals from Germán Berterame and an own goal secured Miami’s seventh straight away win.

“Him [Messi] Rodrigo [De Paul] and [Luis] Suárez are players who truly elevate the MLS,” Hoyos added.

Messi praises Lamine Yamal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi has named a rising young star as the player he currently believes is the best in world football, praising the youngster’s talent, achievements, and incredible potential.

The Argentine icon noted that the player has already collected major trophies and earned worldwide recognition despite still being at an early stage of his career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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