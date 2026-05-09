Lionel Messi named the player he believes is currently the best in world football during a recent event

The Argentine highlighted the youngster’s talent, achievements and massive future potential

The player has already won major trophies and recently received global recognition for his performances

Lionel Messi is widely regarded by many football fans as the greatest player to ever play the game and, even at this stage of his career, he can still be considered among the best players competing today.

However, with the Argentine edging closer to retirement, the debate over who will eventually inherit the title of the world’s best footballer continues to grow.

Lionel Messi picks his successor as world football’s best player

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Messi has long been recognised as the standout player of the modern era, having won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards — more than any other player in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains his closest rival in that regard, having collected five Ballon d'Or titles during his career.

Messi was just 22 years and 160 days old when he won his first Ballon d'Or in 2009, making him the third-youngest player ever to receive the award. Only Michael Owen and Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário were younger when they claimed the honour.

That award marked the beginning of Messi’s dominance at the top of world football, a career that has included winning the FIFA World Cup, four UEFA Champions League trophies and 10 La Liga titles.

Messi names his successor as the 'best' footballer

During a recent event with Adidas, as reported by Diario Sport, Messi was asked which player from the new generation reminded him most of himself during his early years and who he believes could become the best footballer in the world.

The Argentine named a player who is on course to win his second La Liga title this season to add to the UEFA European Championship crown he has already secured.

Messi said: “There's a new generation of footballers who are very good and have many years ahead of them, but if I have to choose one because of his age, what he's done so far, and the future he can have, it's Lamine Yamal. There's no doubt, for me he's the best.”

Yamal recently won the Laureus World Sports Awards Young Sportsperson of the Year prize, recognising him as the best athlete under the age of 21 in the world. He also finished runner-up to Ousmane Dembélé in the 2025 Ballon d'Or voting.

Those achievements may have influenced Messi’s decision, but there is also a symbolic connection between the two players. While there are several young stars competing for the title of football’s next global superstar, Yamal currently wears Barcelona’s famous number 10 shirt and continues to excite supporters at the Camp Nou.

Messi wore that same jersey for 17 years during his senior career with FC Barcelona and helped deliver huge success to the Catalan giants. Yamal is now hoping to follow a similar path, and Messi clearly believes the Spanish international has the talent to do exactly that.

Source: YEN.com.gh