Kylian Mbappé Booed on Return as Real Madrid Beat Oviedo 2-0

Kylian Mbappe was greeted with a chorus of boos and whistles from Real ​Madrid's own fans as he returned from ‌a hamstring injury during his side's 2-0 LaLiga home win over Real Oviedo on Thursday.

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The French forward missed ​Sunday's 2-0 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona ​that saw their bitter rivals wrap up ⁠the league title with three games to spare, ​and his introduction in the 69th minute as ​a substitute for goal-scorer Gonzalo Garcia prompted widespread jeers from the Madrid fans.

Gonzalo had given the home side the ​lead in the 44th minute with a ​well-taken goal after bottom side Oviedo, whose are already relegated ‌to ⁠the second tier, coughed the ball up cheaply on their right flank.

Mbappe, who earlier on Thursday was named in the France squad for next month's ​World Cup, ​seemed undeterred ⁠by the boos, firing off a number of shots towards goal during ​his cameo appearance.

However, it was fellow substitute ​Jude ⁠Bellingham who netted Madrid's second in the 80th minute to leave Madrid second in the table ⁠on ​80 points, 11 behind Barcelona ​and 11 ahead of third-placed Villareal with two games left to ​play.

Source: YEN.com.gh