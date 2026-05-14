A joint effort by community members and a police officer has led to the arrest of an elderly man in Accra over an alleged carjacking attempt

The incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with many users astonished by the suspect’s age and actions

Residents and social media users are calling for stronger security measures to address increasing urban crime concerns

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A joint intervention by community members and a police officer has led to the arrest of an elderly man suspected of attempting to steal a vehicle in Accra, an incident that has since triggered widespread discussions on social media.

A video circulating online shows a tense scene in front of a residential property where an elderly man was reportedly apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal a parked vehicle and flee the scene.

Viral footage captures the moment locals chase down and detain the alleged carjacker before police intervention. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the footage, residents can be seen chasing and restraining the suspect with the assistance of a police officer who later arrived at the scene.

The swift response by the community is believed to have prevented the suspect from escaping with the vehicle.

The incident has drawn significant attention online, with many users expressing shock over the age of the suspect and the boldness of the alleged attempt.

Background conversations captured in the viral video suggest that the elderly suspect may not have acted alone.

According to voices heard in the footage, he was allegedly working with a younger accomplice who managed to flee the scene during the chaotic chase.

While the elderly man was successfully arrested, the alleged second suspect reportedly escaped and remains at large.

This has raised further concerns among residents about possible organised involvement in vehicle-related crimes in the area.

Police take over investigation

Following the arrest, the suspect was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Police officers take custody of the suspect after he was handed over by community members for further investigation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Authorities are expected to interrogate him to determine the full circumstances surrounding the attempted theft and to track down any possible accomplices.

Law enforcement has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Rising concerns over vehicle-related crimes

The incident has reignited public concern over the growing reports of carjacking and vehicle theft in parts of Accra and other urban areas.

Some residents say they are increasingly worried about the safety of parked vehicles, especially in residential communities.

On social media, the video has sparked mixed reactions, with some users praising the quick action of residents and police, while others are calling for stronger security measures to curb such incidents.

As investigations continue, many are watching closely for updates, especially regarding the identity and whereabouts of the alleged fleeing accomplice.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Police allegedly kill man on eve of his first trip to Germany

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who was scheduled for his first trip overseas lost his life in mysterious circumstances.

The deceased, identified as Shadrach Arloo, was expected to embark on his trip to Germany on January 31, 2023.

According to his sister, Perpetual Didier, some police officers allegedly manhandled and brutalised him, leading to his untimely death.

Source: YEN.com.gh