Toyota Land Cruiser V8 models continue to attract wealthy buyers in Ghana despite rising prices across the SUV market

Older Land Cruiser V8 versions remain in high demand because of their durability, powerful engines, and ability to handle Ghana's rough roads comfortably

Newer LC300 and GR Sport editions are now crossing the multi-million cedi mark as luxury SUV demand keeps growing in Ghana

The Toyota Land Cruiser V8 remains one of the most respected and expensive SUVs on the Ghanaian market in 2026.

YEN.com.gh highlighted the latest market update on how much budget Ghanaians now need to own different Toyota Land Cruiser V8 models in 2026. Image credit: Freepik, GMB global cargo & Logistics

Source: TikTok

From politicians and businessmen to celebrities and top executives, the vehicle continues to dominate the luxury SUV space because of its durability, powerful engine, and strong road presence.

Across Ghana, the Land Cruiser V8 is widely seen as a status symbol. Its ability to perform smoothly on both city roads and rough terrains has helped maintain its popularity over the years.

Many buyers also prefer it because spare parts and servicing are easier to find compared to some luxury European SUVs.

Current market checks in Ghana show that prices vary heavily depending on the year, condition, mileage, and whether the car is locally used, foreign used, or brand new.

Prices of older Toyota V8 models

Older models, such as the 2006 to 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser V8, currently sell between GH₵250,000 and GH₵400,000 on the Ghanaian market.

Some w foreign used versions can even go beyond that range depending on the specifications.

The 2011 to 2015 V8 models are still among the most common in Ghana. These versions are known for their strong engine performance and luxury interior.

Prices for these models currently range between GH₵520,000 and GH₵870,000, depending on the trim level and condition.

Prices of mid-range Toyota V8 models

For buyers looking at newer Land Cruiser V8 models from 2017 to 2021, prices are now significantly higher. A 2017 V8 VX or VX R can cost around GH₵840,000 to over GH₵1 million, while some 2021 VXR versions are selling above GH₵1.1 million in Ghana.

The latest Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 models are currently among the most expensive SUVs in Ghana.

Prices of the latest Toyota V8 models

Brand new 2025 and 2026 versions are selling between GH₵1.6 million and GH₵2.45 million, depending on the package and dealership. The GR Sport edition is among the highest-priced versions currently available.

Industry players say import duties, shipping costs, and rising demand for luxury SUVs continue to push prices higher in Ghana. Clearing fees alone for newer Land Cruiser models now run into the thousands before registration and insurance are added.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Despite the high prices, the Toyota Land Cruiser V8 continues to enjoy massive respect in Ghana because many drivers believe it combines luxury, comfort, and reliability better than most SUVs on the market.

YEN.com.gh highlights the prices of the Range Rover Sport in the 2026 Ghana market. Image credit: Nana K Automotive, autofreddies enterprise

Source: Getty Images

Prices of Range Rover Sports in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Range Rover Sport, the luxury SUV, saw its prices in Ghana range from older models around GH₵100,000 to over GH₵2 million for newer versions.

The model year, trim level, like HSE or Autobiography, and whether it is foreign used or brand new, strongly influenced pricing.

Recent models, such as those from 2023 and above, have entered the Ghana market at premium levels, reflecting rising import and luxury demand.

Source: YEN.com.gh