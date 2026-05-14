The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to 75 years in prison for laundering ₦33.8 billion ($24.71 million)

Justice James Omotosho found Mamman guilty on all 12 counts, including diverted funds linked to the Mambilla and Zungeru hydroelectric power projects

The former minister was sentenced in absentia on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, after he failed to appear in court, prompting a warrant for his immediate arrest by Interpol and local security

In a landmark ruling that has sent ripples through Nigeria’s political landscape, the Federal High Court has handed down one of the most significant corruption sentences in recent history.

Former Nigerian Power Minister Saleh Mamman receives a sentence of 75 years in prison for $24.71 million fraud. Image credit: Real Media

Source: UGC

Saleh Mamman, who served as Minister of Power between 2019 and 2021 under former President Muhammadu Buhari, was found guilty of orchestrating a reported massive laundering scheme that siphoned billions from critical national infrastructure.

Court charges against Saleh Mamman

The court found that Mamman diverted ₦33,804,830,503.73 (apprioximately $24.71 million) through various private companies.

These funds were specifically earmarked for the Mambilla and Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Projects, which are critical to solving Nigeria's persistent electricity shortages.

Justice James Omotosho slammed the former minister for "living large at the expense of ordinary citizens" while failing to leave any meaningful legacy in the power sector. The court also ordered the final forfeiture of recovered foreign currencies and four luxury properties in Abuja traced to Mamman.

Saleh Mamman's 75-year jail term breakdown

The sentencing was calculated based on the following:

7 years each for 10 counts of fraud and laundering.

3 years and 2 years, respectively, for the remaining two counts.

The judge ordered that the sentences run consecutively, totalling 75 years.

In a dramatic twist, Mamman was not present to hear his fate. His legal team claimed he was "unwell," but the court dismissed this as a deliberate attempt to frustrate justice.

Justice Omotosho has directed all security agencies, including Interpol, to arrest Mamman on sight. His prison term will officially begin the moment he is taken into custody.

Read the Instagram details below.

Saleh Mamman's sentence sparks reactions online

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the historic sentencing below:

enyeribenyeonye wrote:

"So 34 billion naira has gone just like that? It’s well. At least the law is finally working."

lawalahisat commented:

"Only you carry that money? Chai, una get mind oh. This particular news makes me laugh because of greed."

bogprotection suggested:

"That means the one with 80 billion, if he's convicted, his sentence will be like 160 years. Justice must be served."

cardinalinterior added:

"Good news for Nigeria. We need more of this to stop the stealing of our future."

godspeecolumbus reacted:

"Unto the next one. Let this be a warning to all public officials."

Oliver Barker-Vormawor fumes over MP's arrest

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the arrest of a sitting Ghanaian Member of Parliament on foreign soil triggered a diplomatic firestorm, with prominent activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor leading the charge for a formal protest against the United States.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the parliamentary representative for the Asante Akyem North constituency, was reportedly apprehended by Dutch authorities in what has been described as a coordinated "international trap".

Source: YEN.com.gh