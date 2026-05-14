Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shared an emotional post after the painful news about Alexx Ekubo reached fans.

The actress’s message carried a touching line that has left many people reacting with sadness online.

Fans have been revisiting their screen moments as tributes continue to pour in for the late Nollywood actor.

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Jackie Appiah has emotionally reacted to the reported death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo with a touching social media post that has saddened many fans online.

Jackie Appiah remembers Alexx Ekubo in a touching tribute. Image credit: Jackie Appiah, Alexx Ekubo

Source: TikTok

The celebrated Ghanaian actress took to Instagram to mourn the actor after reports of his passing began circulating heavily across social media.

Sharing a portrait photo of Alexx Ekubo dressed in white, Jackie Appiah expressed heartbreak and sadness over the painful news.

Jackie Appiah's message after Ekubo's death

“So sad and heartbreaking. You came to mind a few weeks ago, and I still don’t know why. Rest well, Alex. May your soul rest in peace,” she wrote.

Her emotional message quickly gained attention online, with many fans describing the tribute as painful and heartbreaking.

Some social media users were particularly touched by the part where Jackie Appiah shared that Alexx Ekubo had come to her mind weeks before news of his death surfaced.

The two actors had previously worked together during the Ghana-Nigeria movie collaboration era and appeared in productions including DreamWalker.

Alexx Ekubo became one of the recognisable faces in modern Nollywood through his roles in romantic films, comedy productions, and drama movies watched widely across Africa.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Throughout his career, he acted alongside top African stars including Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke, Mercy Johnson, Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, John Dumelo, and several others.

Netizens reacted to Jackie Appiah's tribute

Following reports of his death, tributes have continued pouring in from actors, actresses, filmmakers, and fans remembering his contribution to African cinema.

Many movie lovers have also started revisiting some of his old films and emotional moments online as conversations surrounding his passing continue.

Jackie Appiah’s touching tribute has since become one of the emotional reactions gaining massive attention online, with many fans praying for strength for the actor’s family and loved ones during this difficult period.

Check out some comments below:

Peace2233 commented:

"I'm so heartbroken, but Madam, when you noticed he wasn't active in the industry, what stopped all of you from checking on him? Now he is dead, everybody has something to say after his demise. A lot needs to be fixed in this movie industry, no love or care for each other except in public."

noribeautiy_db commented:

"Same here, and I don't even know him😢."

afiaagyeiwaanana commented:

"I’m so heartbroken 💔."

reeree_herecomestroulble commented:

"😢 I was searching for movies for this guy, I haven't seen him in a while - I am in tears, I loved him. I pray, and hope is loved one finds the strength through this heartbreaking moment."

todays_woman20 commented:

"So it was true….eeeeiiiisshhhh God I have so much to ask u o because 😢😢😢😢hmmmm."

Nadia Buari moves many as she spills the contents of her secret Alexx Ekubo diary and pays emotional tribute to the late actor. Image credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: TikTok

Nadia Buari mourned Alexx Ekube

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo on May 12, 2026, disclosing she had kept a private journal in which she referred to him by an alias.

The Ghanaian actress recounted how she told Alexx about the diary and how his warm response stayed with her long after the conversation ended.

Buari admitted with regret that she had stepped back from reaching out to Alexx as he withdrew from loved ones, choosing to pray for him in silence.

Source: YEN.com.gh