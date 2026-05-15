Japan’s World Cup preparations have been rocked by the absence of one of their biggest stars after a late injury setback

Manager Hajime Moriyasu unveiled his final squad on Friday with two notable attacking names missing

Japan have suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma was omitted from Hajime Moriyasu’s final squad because of injury.

The 28-year-old sustained a hamstring problem during Brighton’s Premier League victory over Wolves last weekend, ending hopes of featuring in the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Japan confirms Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma will miss the 2026 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Kaoru Mitoma ruled out of World Cup

Coach Hajime Moriyasu confirmed the sad news while unveiling his squad in Tokyo on Friday, May 15, 2026.

“The medical team assessed that it would be difficult for him to get back to fitness during the tournament.”

Minamino misses Japan's World Cup squad

Meanwhile, former Liverpool star and current AS Monaco attacker Takumi Minamino was also excluded after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in December.

Despite concerns over fitness, Ajax defender Takehiro Tomiyasu earned a place in the 26-man squad after nearly two years away from international football through injury.

Liverpool captain Wataru Endo, Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada and Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo were also selected. Veteran full-back Yuto Nagatomo, now 39, retained his spot.

According to Al Jazeera, Japan begin their Group F campaign against the Netherlands on June 14 in Arlington, Texas.

Japan squad for World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Zion Suzuki, Keisuke Osako, Tomoki Hayakawa.

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki.

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, Kaishu Sano, Takefusa Kubo, Yuito Suzuki.

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Ayase Ueda, Keito Nakamura, Kento Shiogai, Keisuke Goto.

2026 World Cup qualified teams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh took a detailed look at all 48 teams that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including 10 African nations and 12 European sides.

Headline the list is reigning champions Argentina, as well as the three host countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Source: YEN.com.gh