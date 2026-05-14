Son of late Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosuh, Calvin Fosuh, arrives in Ghana, sparking renewed public interest in the family

His return comes amid ongoing public conversations surrounding the late musician’s family and funeral controversies

His arrival has reignited discussions about legacy, music succession, and the future of the Fosuh family in Ghana’s entertainment industry

Calvin Fosuh, the son of late Ghanaian highlife icon Charles Kojo Fosuh, has arrived in Ghana, drawing renewed attention to the legacy of one of the country’s most celebrated musicians.

A photo circulating widely on social media shows Calvin Fosuh in the company of Member of Parliament for Nsuta Kwaman Beposo, Adelaide Ntim, shortly after his arrival.

Calvin Fosuh, son of late highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosuh, arrives in Ghana amid renewed public attention. Photo credit: Clavin Fosuh/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The image has since generated conversations among fans of the late musician, many of whom see his return as significant for the Fosuh family.

His arrival comes at a time when public interest in the late highlife legend’s family has remained high, following controversies and emotional moments surrounding Daddy Lumba’s death and funeral proceedings.

Carrying the weight of a musical legacy

As the first son of the late music icon, Calvin Fosuh is increasingly viewed by fans as someone who carries a symbolic responsibility tied to his father’s towering legacy in Ghanaian music.

Daddy Lumba, widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest highlife musicians, built a career spanning more than four decades.

At the time of his passing, he was credited with over 200 songs and 33 albums, a body of work that firmly cemented his place in the country’s musical history.

Emotional tribute that resonated with fans

Shortly after his father’s death, Calvin Fosuh released an emotional tribute song titled “Sleep Now, Daddy”.

Fans react online as Calvin Fosuh makes a public appearance following the passing of his father, Daddy Lumba. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The song, widely shared online, was seen by many fans as a deeply personal expression of grief and admiration, further highlighting his connection to his father’s musical journey.

The tribute also sparked discussions about whether Calvin may follow in his father’s footsteps in the music industry, with some fans expressing hope that the family legacy could continue through him.

Renewed public interest in the Fosuh family

Calvin’s return to Ghana has once again placed the Fosuh family in the public spotlight, with fans closely watching developments following the passing of the highlife legend.

While it remains unclear what his immediate plans in Ghana are, his presence alone has reignited conversations about legacy, music, and the enduring influence of Daddy Lumba on Ghana’s entertainment landscape.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Daddy Lumba's children speak amid burial saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's children spoke amid the saga around the burial site of their late father.

In a public statement, the late music icon's children noted that matters relating to his burial arrangements were private family matters.

Daddy Lumba's children also appealed to the public and media to grant them privacy to mourn their late father.

Source: YEN.com.gh