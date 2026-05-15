A young lady has taken to social media to mourn the passing of Alexx Ekubo, who recently died due to kidney cancer

As someone who attended the same university as Alexx Ekubo, the young lady opened up and spoke about many things people did not know about the actor

People who reacted to the deeply moving post shared by the lady consoled the family of the late actor in this difficult moment

A Nigerian lady who attended the University of Calabar, where she met Alexx Ekubo, has reacted to the passing of the late actor.

Eulogising the late actor, Sharon Ojong, in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 14, opened up about their relationship and detailed how they met.

A lady who had known Alexx Ekubo since their time at the University of Calabar details what many didn’t know about him. Photo: @sharonojong, @alexxekubo/Instagram

Source: UGC

As someone who claimed to have known the late actor for over 20 years, Sharon, in a lengthy post, opened up about unknown details about the actor who succumbed to kidney cancer.

Lady shares unknown details about Alexx Ekubo

The first thing she mentioned was a character trait that made Alexx Ekubo unique, stating that the late actor was a genuine person.

“There are some people you meet in life, and you immediately understand that goodness is still real. Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwareke was that person. A friend for over 20 years that stayed loyal. Not perfect. Not performative. Just genuinely good.

“The kind of man that made you say, ‘this one was raised right.’ He carried respect naturally, laughter everywhere, and stood for truth even when it was uncomfortable.”

Also, she stated that what many did not know about Alexx Ekubo was that he was well-raised and naturally a respectful person.

Sharon also described the actor as someone who showed kindness to people and did not let his fame affect his relationship with people.

“There’s nothing I could write here that I never told him while he was here. He knew he was deeply loved by me. We met in UNICAL as young dreamers chasing acting and impossible ideas. I eventually stepped away, but Alexx knew he belonged in front of the camera. He kept pushing until the world finally saw what we already knew.

“And even after success, some things never changed. He would leave the Island to join us at COZA, and after church, we would sit for hours talking about God, life, dreams and purpose.

“Before the fame, before the spotlight, Alexx loved God deeply. He loved people, family, food, privacy and life itself. And somehow, even with all the noise that comes with visibility, he never lost that softness, that humanity.

“What breaks my heart the most is knowing he carried so much pain over the past few years and barely spoke about it. Even in his own pain, he still found room to pray for me, encourage me, and show kindness to others.”

The final thing she also talked about when it comes to Alexx Ekubo was that he was the type of person who encouraged others and urged them to believe in themselves.

“People see the actor, the celebrity, the public figure. But I knew the human being. The friend. The heart behind the smile. The romantic guy. The family guy. The dreamer. The daddy. Alexx will talk you into believing in yourself.”

Family confirms Alexx Ekubo died of kidney cancer. Image credit: @Alexx Ekubo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She concluded by expressing how she was affected by Alexx Ekubo’s demise.

“I’ll miss you terribly, daddy. You and Otu Njama can now crack all those silly private jokes. Rest well, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwareke. Chief IKUKU. My friend. My family. Shalexx forever.”

Below is the Instagram post Sharon shared as she paid tribute to the late actor.

Uche Jombo visits Alexx Ekubo's wife at home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actress Uche Jombo met with the wife of late actor Alexx Ekubo following his death.

Jombo said she and others sat with Ekubo's wife, talking about the man they had lost. What struck her was how the mood shifted.

Source: YEN.com.gh