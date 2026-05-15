Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, a Ghanaian man who experienced xenophobic attacks in South Africa, has completed the process to launch his own cement

Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, promised to assist the xenophobic attack victim in setting up a business upon his return

Ghanaians on social media who saw Emmanuel Akowuah's development after his return shared their varied thoughts on the matter

Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, the Ghanaian man who recently returned from South Africa after experiencing xenophobic attacks in the country, has started his business with the help of Ibrahim Mahama.

The man completed the process to launch his cement and distribution hardware business in the country.

Emmanuel Asamoah, a xenophobic attack victim, launches his cement and distribution hardware business. Photo credit: @onua_zionfelix

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah was seen at the Dzata Cement factory with others. In one photo, he was walking with other people at the cement factory.

How Ibrahim Mahama helped Emmanuel Akowuah

In a Facebook post, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, indicated that popular Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, had offered to financially support any business venture Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah would want to pursue.

"I am pleased to disclose that business mogul, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, has reached out to me and offered to fully sponsor any business startup of Mr Asamoah’s choice here in Ghana."

He made this offer public after meeting Emmanuel Akowuah on Friday, May 8, 2026.

Subsequently, Ibrahim Mahama met with Emmanuel Akowuah and made him an offer which the xenophobic attack victim accepted.

What Ibrahim intends to do for Asamoah

Beyond financial stability, Ibrahim Mahama intends for the appointment to serve a symbolic purpose.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie said that:

"Mr Ibrahim indicated to him that he wants him to be an ambassador so that other Ghanaians in other countries can look up to him... and say...he was helped, and was able to make a meaning to his life."

According to a report by GHone TV, Ibrahim Mahama offered to set up a cement distribution and construction hardware depot for xenophobia victim Emmanuel Asamoah, following his return to Ghana.

The Ghanaian businessman, who is the brother of President John Mahama, also gifted him GH₵200,000.

Emmanuel's start of business stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by ZionFelix on X. Read them below:

Nhyiraba Yaw said:

"Ibrahim Mahama de3, if we get 5 of his type p3, anka Ghana go be sweet oo. I just love him k3k3."

Tim Changes Freeman wrote:

"Now I understand that when something is going wrong in your life, sometimes God is preparing a better place for you herrrrr God bless this man. I will go to South Africa and come back tomorrow, and go to him for support. We all need support, but I'm happy for this guy, seriously."

Nana Twumwaa said:

"What about people who are here, we want to come home, but cos of Ghana economy, what are they going to do about that?"

Felix Bell wrote:

"This is a real definition of a wealthy man with a charitable soul."

Franklin Perez said:

"May God richly bless you, Mr Ibrahim."

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s President, reacts to the attacks on Ghanaians and Other foreign nationals. Photo credit: NICOLAS TUCAT/Contributor via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

SA's President reacts to attacks on Ghanaians

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, had condemned recent violent attacks on foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

He warned that while illegal immigration remains a national concern, it must be addressed strictly within the law and without resorting to violence.

President Ramaphosa disclosed that his administration is strengthening border security and increasing labour inspections.

Source: YEN.com.gh