Ohene Kwame Frimpong has been detained in the Netherlands amid an international investigation into alleged money laundering and romance scams

The Asante Akim North MP's emotional aunt has reacted to his detention abroad, expressing concern for his mother's health and financial struggles

Ohene Kwame Frimpong's aunt also responded to the allegations levelled against the politician by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

An aunt of the embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asante Akim North constituency, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, has reacted to her nephew's detention in the Netherlands by law enforcement.

Asante Akim North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong's aunt breaks down in tears over his detention in the Netherlands. Photo source: Oheneba Media, Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Ohene Kwame Frimpong was detained in the Netherlands after travelling abroad.

His detention, according to reports, forms part of an international financial crimes investigation coordinated by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, an independent MP who is part of the majority caucus, was reportedly picked up over the last weekend.

He is reportedly being investigated over alleged money laundering and suspected romance scams involving an estimated US$32 million.

The investigation has reportedly been running for more than a year and spans multiple jurisdictions, with law enforcement agencies across several countries involved in the coordination.

The Parliament of Ghana, in a public statement, confirmed Frimpong's detention hours after the news broke.

See Parliament's statement on Facebook below:

Ohene Kwame Frimpong's aunt reacts to arrest

On Thursday, May 14, 2026, Ashanti Region-based blogger Oheneba Media visited Frimpong's aunt at their residence in Agogo.

Footage showed the elderly woman breaking down in tears as she lay on the floor over the arrest of her son in the Netherlands.

In an emotional interview, Frimpong's aunt noted that the MP's biological mother was battling high blood pressure and was in the hospital.

She continued to weep as she questioned how she would raise funds for her elder sister's medical treatment following the arrest of her son.

She said:

"I am the younger sister of his biological mother, who gave birth to him. His mother is sick. His mother has been taken to see the doctor because of high blood pressure. Where am I going to get money for her?"

Frimpong's aunt recounted how she advised her nephew to stop engaging in politics when he declared his intention to run for parliament in his constituency.

Elvis Adu-Ameyaw, the lawyer for Ohene Kwame Frimpong, speaks on his client's arrest and detention in the Netherlands. Photo credit: Nexlaw and Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook.

Source: UGC

She also recounted some alleged assassination attempts on her nephew's life during his campaign to become the Asante Akim North MP.

Frimpong's aunt detailed his business ventures and the events that transpired during his last visit to the constituency, where he donated items, a few days before his detention in the US.

She expressed optimism that the MP would overcome his current legal troubles and return to Ghana safely and denied allegations linking him to fraud.

The YouTube video of Ohene Kwame Frimpong's aunt reacting to his detention in the Netherlands is below:

Ohene Kwame Frimpong's aunt's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mylowbattery commented:

"The mother and other relatives should take heart because if he is innocent, he will be set free."

Amaadjei6716 said:

"A mother's agony. Lord, have mercy on the mother."

ChristopherOkyere-d2r wrote:

"Mahama cannot do anything. Ghana is not Europe."

Nanapoku5259 commented:

"Something is missing here! Being good to people is not equal to "can't commit a crime". We need to stop these emotional outbursts and allow the processes to work. Did I hear the woman talk about "Ɔtan"? FBI hate him for what? Smh."

OK Frimpong's lawyer speaks on his arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohene Kwame Frimpong's lawyer spoke about his arrest and detention in the Netherlands.

In an interview, lawyer Elvis Adu-Ameyaw spoke about the judicial process and remained optimistic about securing the MP's release and return to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh