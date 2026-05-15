Minister for Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has directed the immediate posting of three medical doctors and five midwives to the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital

The intervention follows the tragic death of Abigail Opoku, a young pregnant woman, who reportedly died after being denied a C-section due to a "lack of beds"

The Minister also ordered the deployment of five hospital orderlies and a 24-to-48-hour delivery of urgent medical equipment

The Ministry of Health has moved to arrest the decline in public confidence in the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital following a series of reports on medical negligence and the dreaded "no-bed syndrome."

Health Minister deploys doctors and midwives to Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital following Abigail Opoku’s unfortunate death. Image credit: GHS/Facebook

Source: UGC

Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh visited the facility on Thursday, May 14, 2026, to assess the situation firsthand and announced immediate measures to address the facility's staffing and equipment gaps.

"The problems they enumerated are issues I can solve instantly," Minister Akandoh told journalists.

He announced:

3 Medical Doctors to be posted with immediate effect.

5 Midwives to strengthen the maternal unit.

5 Hospital Orderlies to improve support services.

Beyond staffing, the Minister ordered management to provide a list of critical equipment needed within 24 hours.

He also directed that CCTV systems should remain operational at all times and that all health professionals wear name tags to ensure accountability.

Watch the Facebook video below.

The Abigail Opoku tragedy

The hospital came under fire after Abigail Opoku spent nearly 36 hours in labour.

Family members allege that despite their pleas for a caesarean section, hospital staff refused, claiming there were no available beds in the ward.

The lady eventually died with her unborn baby under distressing conditions, leading to widespread outrage in the Awutu Senya East municipality.

She was buried on May 10, 2026.

Health Minister calls for change of mindset

While the Ghana Health Service (GHS) continues its formal investigation into Abigail’s death, Akandoh urged hospital authorities to work on changing the "negative public perception" that has plagued the facility.

"We must ensure that patients are properly attended to upon arrival," he stated, stressing that administrative hurdles should never be a death sentence for patients.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Peeps react to Health Minister's directive

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the Minister’s intervention below:

@Kojo_Truth wrote:

"Great Sir, Ghana is proud of you, Hon. Action like this is what we need to see more often."

@Rita_Donkor said:

"Thanks so much, honourable. At least the people of Kasoa can breathe a sigh of relief."

@Abdulai_Mutala challenged:

"You do not resolve issues like that. How many facilities are facing similar challenges across the country? We need a systemic fix, not just one-off visits."

@Clesher_Danso added:

"Hmmm... Asem oo."

@Rexford_Achibra reacted:

"Hmm… e hard ooo."

GHS faces backlash over pregnant woman's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the heartbreaking incident at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital gained widespread attention and renewed public concern.

Citizens launched a fast-growing campaign online as the state institution moves to set up a dedicated investigative committee to probe the death of Abigail Opoku.

Source: YEN.com.gh