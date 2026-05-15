Ify Ekubo has shared an emotional tribute remembering her brother’s life and their unfulfilled plans together

In a post, Alexx Ekubo's sister also recounted her last conversation with her brother over a month before his death

Social media reactions poured in as fans and peers expressed their heartbreak over the actor’s untimely demise

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Ify Ekubo, an elder sister of the late Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraekee, popularly known as Alexx Ekubo, has publicly broken her silence following her actor's tragic demise at 40.

Late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's sister, Ify Ekubo, recounts their last conversation as she mourns his demise. Photo source: @ifyekubo, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after news emerged on social media that the Nigerian film star had passed away following a battle with a severe illness on Monday, May 11, 2026.

His family officially announced his passing in a public statement shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

According to them, Alexx Ekubo died at the Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

The family eulogised the deceased actor and spoke about the pain he endured during his battle with severe health problems.

The Instagram post with Alexx Ekubo's family's public statement is below:

Alexx Ekubo's sister mourns brother's demise

On Thursday, May 14, 2026, Ify was devastated as she mourned Alexx's tragic passing in an emotional Instagram post.

Sharing multiple throwback photos of her brother with her and other family members from their childhood to adulthood, she shared the plans they had in Houston, USA, for June 2026.

Sorrowful scenes as late Alexx Ekubo’s close friend IK Ogbonna visits family to pay his condolences. Image credit: MC Mbakarah/Facebook

Source: UGC

Ify also recounted her last conversation with Alexx before his recent birthday celebration on April 10, 2026.

She wrote:

"Look how the world is hurting. You left without saying goodbye. I have a lot to say in my mind! We had a lot to finish up!! Plans for June in Houston! Ikebobo, you did this to me! I am upset! I am not happy, Ikenna!"

"You told me you would call me back after our phone conversation before your birthday. So that was it?"

Ify also reflected on her late brother's close relationship with her children and how his demise had impacted them.

The Instagram post of Alexx Ekubo's sister, Ify Ekubo, mourning his demise is below:

Alexx Ekubo's sister's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Oluebube_chukwu said:

"Dear Alex, rest in peace, and in your next life, please live long for us 🙏🙏."

Kelly_onwugbuta wrote:

"His signature smile has always been there 😢."

Ifeanyichukwu_angel commented:

"For every post I see about him, my heart breaks more and more 🤦‍♀️😩."

Ikeoluwa Adekanbi said:

"There's no doubt Alex was loved at home. He was loved by all!🥹❤️ We're going to miss him."

IK Ogbonna visits Alexx Ekubo's house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna visited Alexx Ekubo's house days after he passed away.

In a series of photos, the deceased movie star looked visibly emotional as he escorted comedian MC Mbakarah to sign a condolence book and stared at his late close friend's photographs.

Source: YEN.com.gh