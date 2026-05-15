Veteran actor Agya Koo has stated that his name has become a staple in political discussions across Ghana due to his consistent work in the sector

Speaking to dek360ghana at the Accra High Court, he noted that whenever politicians are mentioned, he is now naturally included in that list

Agya Koo emphasised that his new movement, The Base Ghana First LBG, is officially registered and working "profusely" despite ongoing legal disputes

The veteran actor Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has sparked a fresh conversation online after asserting his influential status in the country’s political arena.

Agya Koo Claims Spot Among Ghana's Political Elites, "You Can't Talk Politics Without Me"

Source: UGC

Arriving at the Accra High Court for the adjourned hearing of the "Base" name dispute, the actor-turned-politician shared his perspective on his growing reputation outside of the movie industry.

Agya Koo suggested that his years of visibility and his recent move to lead a new political movement have elevated him to the same status as traditional politicians.

"Because of the work we are doing, if they mention names of politicians, they mention my name," he stated confidently. He stressed that this recognition is not accidental but a result of years of consistent work behind the scenes and on the ground.

Watch the X video below.

The Base Ghana First remains active - Agya Koo

Addressing the legal battle over the name and branding of his organisation, Agya Koo clarified that the court case has not slowed down their operations. He noted that The Base Ghana First LBG is a legally recognised entity and continues to expand its reach across the country.

"The Base, regardless of the court case, is working profusely as they are officially registered," he added, signalling that the movement is looking beyond the courtroom toward the next election cycle.

Agya Koo’s political journey took a significant turn in early 2026 when he broke away from his long-standing support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to form a new group.

While some critics, like veteran sound engineer Fredyma, have questioned the viability of new political movements in an NDC-NPP-dominated landscape, Agya Koo’s supporters argue that his personal brand is strong enough to "break the duopoly".

Source: YEN.com.gh