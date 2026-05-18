Real Madrid have confirmed Dani Carvajal’s emotional exit after 23 years at the club, ending a legendary career in the Spanish capital

The club captain departs with 26 trophies, including six Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns

Injury setbacks and reduced game time force Real Madrid to close the chapter on one of their most decorated modern-era defenders

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Real Madrid have officially confirmed that club captain Dani Carvajal will leave the club at the end of the current season, bringing an end to a remarkable career in the Spanish capital.

In a statement released on Monday, May 18, 2026, the club said both parties had agreed to conclude a “wonderful chapter” and expressed gratitude to one of the most iconic figures in their modern history.

Club captain Dani Carvajal will leave Real Madrid after winning 27 trophies, including six Champions League titles. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Carvaja leaves Real Madrid

Carvajal, who has spent almost his entire football journey at Madrid, departs as one of the club’s most decorated players.

The 34-year-old right-back joined Real Madrid’s academy at just 10 years old and went on to serve the club for 23 years, aside from a brief spell at Bayer Leverkusen before returning to Los Blancos.

Over his senior career, he made 450 appearances and won 26 major trophies, including six UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns, as Madrid Universal noted.

However, injuries have limited his involvement this season, and with reduced playing time in recent months, Madrid have decided not to extend his contract beyond its expiry on June 30.

His final appearance is expected to come against Athletic Club.

Club president Florentino Perez paid tribute, describing Carvajal as a “legend and symbol” of Real Madrid and praising his embodiment of the club’s values.

Carvajal now becomes the latest long-serving captain to depart, following a series of high-profile exits in recent years.

Source: YEN.com.gh