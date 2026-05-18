Rodri warned that Arsenal still face a difficult Premier League title run-in despite Manchester City’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea

Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal as City beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley to lift their second trophy of the season

City remain two points behind Arsenal and believe the title race could go to the final day depending on remaining results

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Rodri has warned Arsenal that their Premier League title run-in is far from straightforward after Manchester City’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

City sealed a 1-0 win at Wembley thanks to a brilliant backheel finish from Antoine Semenyo, earning a second trophy of the season for Pep Guardiola’s side following their Carabao Cup triumph over Arsenal in March.

Rodri Sends Warning to Arsenal After Manchester City FA Cup Final Win Over Chelsea

Source: Getty Images

Attention now shifts back to the Premier League, where City sit two points behind Arsenal with two games remaining.

Arsenal could move five points clear if they beat Burnley at home on Monday, while City could take the title race to the final day with a win away to AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday.

On the final day of the season, City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, while Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace.

Speaking after the FA Cup win at Wembley, Rodri stressed that nothing is decided yet in the title race.

“Yeah, it’s a confidence boost [winning the FA Cup] but we don’t lose our calm, still two games to play, they are massive and they are very, very tough,” Rodri said.

“Everything can happen, it’s just we need them [Arsenal] to drop points, it can happen in the next game or in the last game.

“But if I was in their position it is not easy to finish the task. We have to be there pushing until the end.”

Asked whether he expects Arsenal to slip up, Rodri added:

“I mean, from our experience we were losing the title against Aston Villa at our home in minute 80 [in 2022].

“So everything can happen in football. We know how difficult it is to close things and we know how difficult it is to beat everyone in this Premier League.”

Source: YEN.com.gh