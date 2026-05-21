Family Secretary Dr Philip Siaw Kissi accused Adwoa Safo of refusing to hand over Apostle Kwadwo Safo's body to family members after his September 2025 death, sparking outrage

Dr Siaw claimed six of Apostle Safo's seven children do not know where their father's body is being kept, months after his passing

Adwoa Safo allegedly told the family the body was at a secure location that even she needed presidential permission to access, a claim the family found baffling

Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s upcoming funeral has been hit by drama after a family spokesperson accused Adwoa Safo of ‘hiding’ the patriarch’s body.

Adwoa Safo Accused of Hiding Apostle Kwadwo Safo's Body From Family Before Funeral

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian businessman and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo died on September 11, 2025.

His daughter, former Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) Adwoa Safo, announced the tragedy in a statement.

"With profound sorrow and deepest grief, the Safo Family and the Kristo Asafo Church announce the peaceful passing of Ghana’s beloved man of God, the greatest technological icon, philanthropist, agriculturalist, and industrialist popularly referred to as “Kantanka, the African Star,” the statement read.

After months of silence, the Safo family announced at a press conference on May 11, 2026, that the late entrepreneur's final funeral rites would be held on June 25, 2026.

Adwoa Safo allegedly ‘hides’ Apostle Safo’s body

In an explosive interview on Adom FM on Thursday, May 21, 2026, Dr. Philip Siaw Kissi, the Family Secretary and Co- Chairman of the Apostle Kwadwo Safo Funeral Planning Committee, stirred drama by levelling accusations against Adwoa Safo.

He said that after Apostle Safo’s death, the family came to see Adwoa Safo to take his body, as tradition demands. However, she refused to do so, claiming it was being kept at a secure location. Dr Siaw alleged that six out of Apostle Safo’s seven children do not know the location of their father’s body.

“When someone dies, the family is supposed to go and see the body as per tradition. However, right now as I speak, even we, the family, do not know the whereabouts of Apostle Safo's body. Even when it comes to his children, we know he had seven children, six of them do not know where the father is,” he said.

“Adwoa Safo told the family that where her father's body was being kept was somewhere special, that even she needed the President's permission to access the location and see the body. It did not make any sense to us, but because we did not want any scandal, we remained mute,” he added.

The Instagram video of the Apostle Safo family secretary calling out Adwoa Safo is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh