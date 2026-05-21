Anita Akuffo and her partner have caused a stir on social media after the TV3 presenter shared a romantic video ahead of their upcoming marriage

The media personality had earlier sparked buzz online after she shared supposed pre-wedding photos with her partner, captioning them with a scripture

While congratulations continued to pour in, some concerned Ghanaians have been left asking if Anita Akuffo would soon tie the knot, or if it is an advert

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Anita Akuffo and her partner have taken the internet by storm with their first romantic video ahead of their wedding.

Anita Akuffo drops romantic video with her partner as their upcoming marriage continues to spark buzz. Image credit: Anita Akuffo

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, May 20, Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo sparked talk about marriage with her social media post.

The media personality released lovely photos with her supposed partner, prompting many to believe they were pre-wedding shoots.

In some of the first photos shared on Instagram, the couple was dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

Anita wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings and an elegant updo hairstyle.

Sharing the photos, which have stoked a frenzy on social media, Anita referred to the Bible:

"Isaiah 60:22🥺💍❤️," her caption read.

See the Instagram post below:

Anita Akuffo shares romantic video with partner

Taking to her Instagram page, Anita Akuffo has released a romantic moment with her partner, sparking admiration on social media.

The beautiful moment, which has since gone viral, captured the duo looking deeply in love as they enjoyed each other's company.

Anita Akuffo, who is widely admired for her beauty and elegance, looked glamorous as she stared at her partner, displaying the unique chemistry between them.

The video has caught the attention of observers as many anticipate the big day. Meanwhile, others who are left in disbelief are wondering if the video and photos circulating on the internet are from an advert or if the duo will soon walk down the aisle.

The Instagram video of Anita Akuffo and her partner is below:

Reactions to Anita and partner’s romantic moment

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Anita Akuffo shared the romantic video with her husband.

Chichi wrote:

"I’m smiling sheepishly 😍😍😍 I go love oo awwww you both are made for each other."

Jimi wrote:

"Congratulations, Mrs.😍🎉. This union is giving me some type of joy that I don’t even understand. All I want to say is God bless you so much for this. I want nothing but an extraordinary married life for you🙏❤️🎉."

Chally wrote:

"Something beautiful to watch on the internet today…congratulations🎊🎊🎊🎊."

Danise wrote:

"I can't believe my eyes. I hope it's not advert."

Emi wrote:

"I pray this is not advert."

A lovely video captures the moment Regina Van Helvert's partner, Dr Chris, proposed to her. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Video of Regina Van Helvert's beautiful proposal

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a lovely video capturing the moment Regina Van Helvert's partner, Dr Chris, emerged ahead of their wedding.

The proposal video, which follows the couple's pre-wedding image, showed Van Helvert dropping some tears on the night.

Van Helvert and Dr Chris are set to celebrate their love with a traditional and white wedding ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh