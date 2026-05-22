Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah claimed Daddy Lumba’s family issues were far from over after the highlife legend’s passing

He suggested that a bigger dispute could emerge after the first anniversary of the late musician’s death

The prophecy came months after Lumba’s death had already drawn public attention around family disagreements and legal issues

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Ghanaian spiritual leader Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has made a fresh claim about the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba and the controversies that followed his passing.

Ajagurajah stirs attention with a new prophecy on Daddy Lumba’s family. Image credit: Dek360 Ghana, Ajagurajah

Source: TikTok

Ajagurajah, who was known to have been close to Daddy Lumba when the musician was alive, made the claim during a radio interview.

His comments have since drawn attention because of the sensitive conversations already surrounding the late singer’s family.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, died in July 2025, leaving behind a huge musical legacy and a strong emotional bond with many Ghanaians who grew up listening to his music.

After his death, public discussions around his family, funeral arrangements, and legal matters attracted attention.

Reports also linked the family situation to disagreements involving his wives and issues around who had the right to handle certain matters connected to him.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Ajagurajah predicted doom for Daddy Lumba's family

Speaking during the interview, Ajagurajah claimed that what Ghanaians had seen so far was not the end of the matter.

According to him, the controversies that came after Daddy Lumba’s death were only a smaller part of a bigger issue that could unfold later.

He said the main dispute would allegedly begin after the first anniversary of the late musician’s death. Ajagurajah claimed that the matter would become serious and could last for about four years before it finally settles.

In his words, the current controversy “is not even it,” as he suggested that a bigger family battle was ahead.

The spiritual leader further claimed that injunctions would be placed on several things linked to the late musician.

He alleged that the coming dispute would not only involve adults or people around the family, but could also affect Daddy Lumba’s children.

Ajagurajah said the children could end up fighting among themselves as the matter grows.

His comment has added another layer to the public conversation because Daddy Lumba’s name remains powerful in Ghanaian music and entertainment.

His songs, voice, and influence shaped Ghanaian highlife for decades, making every development around his family a matter of public interest.

However, Ajagurajah’s comments remain a prophecy and personal claim. They have not been confirmed as fact, but the radio interview has sparked renewed attention around the late musician’s family and legacy.

Daddy Lumba, Lumba Nsu Pa, Ghana, East Legon, Highlife, Factory. Image credit: Yahweh's favorite

Source: TikTok

Daddy Lumba's children inspected his factory

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Denise and Calvin were seen checking some of the water bottles, testing them, and inspecting the production area as they spent time at the facility linked to their late father.

The moment caught the attention of many because it came after the passing of Daddy Lumba, one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians.

For many fans, seeing his children around the business side of his legacy brought back memories of the artist’s work beyond music.

Source: YEN.com.gh