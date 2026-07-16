Malta published an official list of around 60 countries whose nationals can enter the island nation without a visa

Only Mauritius and Seychelles from the African continent made Malta's visa-free exemption list

Major African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt did not appear on the exempted list

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The Maltese government has released its official list of countries whose citizens are not required to obtain a visa before travelling to the European island nation, and the breakdown has drawn considerable attention from travellers across the globe.

Malta's visa-free list includes around 60 countries; only Mauritius and Seychelles from Africa qualify, while major nations like Nigeria and South Africa do not. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Approximately 60 countries feature on the exemption list, covering nations across North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe and a limited number of African territories.

Which African countries are visa-free for Malta

Only two countries on the African continent made the cut: Mauritius and Seychelles, both Indian Ocean island nations.

Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean nation with historical African ties, also appears on the list, though it is not geographically part of the continent.

Several of Africa's most populous and frequently travelling nations did not make the exempted list. Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt are all absent, meaning their passport holders must apply for a visa prior to travel.

The full list of Malta visa-free countries

The complete roster of exempted nations published by the Maltese government includes Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, North Macedonia, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Holy See (Vatican City State), Honduras, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vanuatu and Venezuela.

Malta's position within the Schengen area

Malta is a full member of the European Union and sits within the Schengen Area. This means that travellers who hold a valid Schengen visa may also enter Malta under standard Schengen arrangements. However, nationals from the 60 listed countries benefit from direct visa-free access independent of any Schengen visa requirements.

The publication of the list comes at a time when several countries have been revising their visa policies, prompting renewed interest from travellers keen to understand where their passport grants them unrestricted entry.

Zimbabwe lists countries eligible for visa-free travel

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published that Zimbabwe released an official list of 17 African countries whose nationals may enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.

The information was shared on Zimbabwe's official eVisa platform, which outlines the full scope of the arrangement for prospective travellers.

Source: YEN.com.gh