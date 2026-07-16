Malta Publishes List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without a Visa
- Malta published an official list of around 60 countries whose nationals can enter the island nation without a visa
- Only Mauritius and Seychelles from the African continent made Malta's visa-free exemption list
- Major African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt did not appear on the exempted list
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The Maltese government has released its official list of countries whose citizens are not required to obtain a visa before travelling to the European island nation, and the breakdown has drawn considerable attention from travellers across the globe.
Approximately 60 countries feature on the exemption list, covering nations across North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe and a limited number of African territories.
Which African countries are visa-free for Malta
Only two countries on the African continent made the cut: Mauritius and Seychelles, both Indian Ocean island nations.
Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean nation with historical African ties, also appears on the list, though it is not geographically part of the continent.
Several of Africa's most populous and frequently travelling nations did not make the exempted list. Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt are all absent, meaning their passport holders must apply for a visa prior to travel.
The full list of Malta visa-free countries
The complete roster of exempted nations published by the Maltese government includes Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, North Macedonia, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Holy See (Vatican City State), Honduras, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vanuatu and Venezuela.
Malta's position within the Schengen area
Malta is a full member of the European Union and sits within the Schengen Area. This means that travellers who hold a valid Schengen visa may also enter Malta under standard Schengen arrangements. However, nationals from the 60 listed countries benefit from direct visa-free access independent of any Schengen visa requirements.
The publication of the list comes at a time when several countries have been revising their visa policies, prompting renewed interest from travellers keen to understand where their passport grants them unrestricted entry.
Zimbabwe lists countries eligible for visa-free travel
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published that Zimbabwe released an official list of 17 African countries whose nationals may enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.
The information was shared on Zimbabwe's official eVisa platform, which outlines the full scope of the arrangement for prospective travellers.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh