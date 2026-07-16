Ethiopia's Immigration and Citizenship Service confirmed that only two African nations qualify for visa-free entry in 2026

Neither Ghana, Nigeria, nor South Africa were included among the African countries whose passport holders can enter Ethiopia without obtaining a visa

All other African travellers must secure a visa before or upon arrival, with an official e-visa platform available for eligible nationals

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Ethiopia has extended visa-free entry privileges to the citizens of just two African countries in 2026, according to official information published by the country's Immigration and Citizenship Service.

Ethiopia's government under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed excludes Ghana and Nigeria from its list of visa-free African countries in 2026. Photo source: EBC

Source: UGC

Interestingly, the exemption did not include citizens from some of Africa's giants, including Ghana, South Africa, and Nigeria.

The two nations selected are Kenya and Djibouti. Valid passport holders from either country may enter Ethiopia without applying for a visa beforehand, making them the only African nationalities to enjoy this privilege under current entry rules.

Which African countries can enter Ethiopia visa-free

The exemption is narrow and applies strictly to nationals travelling on valid passports from Kenya and Djibouti. Citizens from every other African country are not covered and must make arrangements to obtain a visa before or upon arrival, subject to their specific nationality and Ethiopia's applicable entry conditions.

Ethiopia operates an official e-visa platform through which eligible travellers can apply online for tourist and other visa categories ahead of their trip. The government has advised all travellers to verify their entry requirements well in advance, as rules and eligibility criteria can change at any time.

Ethiopia: What other African travellers should know

For the vast majority of African passport holders, a visit to Ethiopia requires advance planning around visa acquisition. Whether applying online or on arrival, travellers should confirm which option is available to them based on their country of origin.

It is also worth noting that Ethiopia has separately restricted visa-on-arrival access for nationals of certain countries, including Nigeria, which cannot obtain a visa on arrival at Ethiopian entry points.

Travellers are encouraged to consult Ethiopia's Immigration and Citizenship Service directly or check with their nearest Ethiopian embassy for the most current and accurate entry information before making travel plans.

Similarly, Morocco's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a list of 11 African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into the kingdom.

Citizens from nations including Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Ivory Coast and Gabon are among those who can enter the country without a visa.

Israel lists 2026 visa-free countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Israel had also published its official tourist visa exemption list, comprising more than 50 eligible countries

Of the many countries, only citizens of seven African nations made the cut out of 54 on the continent. The Israeli government confirmed the exemption applies strictly to national and official passports

Source: YEN.com.gh