Hafiz Gariba made his second appearance for FC Barcelona's junior side after joining the Catalan giants last week

The defender, who was discovered in Teshie, a suburb of Accra, was named in the starting XI against L'Hospitalet

After playing 90 minutes, Gariba impressed as many fans trooped to social media to commend his confidence

Ghanaian youngster Hafiz Gariba scored his first goal for Barcelona Juvenil B in their 2-2 draw against L'Hospitalet on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old recently joined the Catalan club from Escuela Marcet, a prestigious Spanish football academy.

Hafiz Gariba Scores First Goal for Barcelona Juvenil B in Clash Against L'Hospitalet

The talented defender made his debut for Barcelona's junior side just days after his official unveiling.

Following an impressive first outing last week, the promising center-back earned another start for Juvenil B.

With the Catalans trailing and in desperate need of an equaliser, Hafiz made an immediate impact.

In the 91st minute, the towering defender capitalised on a well-delivered corner kick to secure a crucial late goal for his team.

How did Hafiz perform?

He entered the game with confidence, showcasing excellent ball-playing ability and seamless link-up play with teammates.

His performance stood out for his composure, awareness, positioning, and decision-making on the ball.

Defensively, he excelled with crucial clearances and interceptions, reinforcing his role in the Pol Planas defensive setup.

Hafiz Gariba’s impact continues to grow, proving his potential as a key asset for Barcelona’s youth side.

Fans react to Gariba’s debut goal

Gariba’s performance did not go unnoticed, as fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on his performance.

@charlyplanter said:

"The new signing of the Juvenil B, Hafiz Gariba, has arrived and kissed the saint.... In his debut as a starter -2nd match-, he has scored the equalizing goal in the last minutes vs Hospitalet."

@Zyad1605 shared:

"Hafiz Gariba looks like a really interesting talent in this first half. Definitely someone to keep an eye on."

@mahi17727377373 posted:

"Hafiz Gariba started his first game for Barcelona and what a show it was those countless balls over the top his physical presence through out the game is quite visible."

@Blaugranagram added:

"👀 A name to watch in the following months is recent signing Hafiz Gariba, from Ghana 🇬🇭 who is making his first start for Pol Plana’s Juvenil B!"

@Lamasia_Report shared:

"Very interesting how Hafiz Gariba has introduced and established himself into the game. Love it."

Who is Hafiz Gariba?

Before making the switch to La Masia, he honed his skills at Escuela Marcet, a youth academy renowned for developing top talents, per Spanish publication SPORT.

His performances at the academy did not go unnoticed, as several top-tier Spanish clubs expressed interest in acquiring his services.

Hafiz Gariba was sandwiched between the director of Youth Football, José Ramon Alexanco, and the coordinator of 11-a-side Football, Sergi Milà at his signing ceremony. Photo credit: @FCBmasia/X.

However, Barcelona emerged as his preferred destination, and now, his aspirations have become reality.

The young centre-back follows in the footsteps of David Oduro from Accra Lions and Abdul Aziz Issah from Dreams FC, becoming the third Ghanaian prospect to join the Catalan club within the past year.

David Oduro makes UEFA Youth League debut

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that David Oduro made his debut for Barcelona's Under-19 team in the UEFA Youth League against Dinamo Zagreb.

The talented left-back etched his name in history as the first player to transition directly from the Ghana Premier League to Barcelona.

In a dramatic clash, Barca triumphed 5-4 on penalties.

Source: YEN.com.gh