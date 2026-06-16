Germany’s World Cup preparations were disrupted after players spotted a venomous snake near their North Carolina base

Joshua Kimmich disclosed the squad were warned about the danger and are now being more cautious around their surroundings

The incident comes as Germany continue their title push after a dominant opening victory in the group stage

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Germany’s start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States has been overshadowed by an unusual safety concern after players spotted a venomous snake near their base camp in North Carolina.

The German national team is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, during the group stage of the tournament, with the area surrounded by woodland and known for its native wildlife, including several species of venomous snakes.

World Cup 2026: Huge Concern as Snake Storms Germany Training Camp

Source: Getty Images

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich revealed that members of the squad spotted a snake near their facilities and were later informed that it was venomous, leading players to become more cautious around their training and accommodation areas.

“We saw a snake yesterday. We were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. I don’t think you’ll die, but it’s certainly dangerous,” Kimmich told reporters.

The incident has added an unexpected challenge to Germany’s preparations as they continue their World Cup campaign.

Germany players warned to stay cautious around wildlife

According to German outlet BILD, the snake was identified as a copperhead, a venomous species commonly found in North Carolina and across the southeastern United States.

Although copperhead bites are rarely fatal, they can cause significant pain and usually require medical attention.

Kimmich admitted the encounter has made the squad more aware of their surroundings and the dangers posed by local wildlife.

“I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly. That’s why we’re trying to keep our distance from animals here. I have respect for the people here. In Germany, I have the feeling there aren’t so many dangerous animals,” he said.

The Germany captain explained that the experience has created a different kind of awareness for players who are more familiar with the environment back home.

Germany focused on World Cup mission after strong start

The snake scare comes after Julian Nagelsmann’s side began their World Cup campaign in impressive fashion, recording a dominant 7-1 victory over Curaçao in their opening Group E match.

Despite the unusual situation away from the pitch, Germany remain focused on their ambition of lifting the World Cup trophy.

Team officials have not reported any injuries from the incident, but players are reportedly taking extra precautions as they move around their base camp ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

For now, the unexpected appearance of a venomous snake remains an unusual chapter in Germany’s World Cup journey in North America.

Source: YEN.com.gh