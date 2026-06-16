The Black Stars were given a passionate and morale-boosting welcome by hundreds of fans upon their arrival in Toronto ahead of their World Cup opener against Panama

The team are stepping up preparations with a final training session scheduled at BMO Field as they aim to start their Group L campaign on a winning note

Ghana are still awaiting clarity on Thomas Partey’s situation after the midfielder was denied entry into Canada due to visa complications

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Ghana’s Black Stars received a warm welcome after arriving in Toronto ahead of their opening match against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The West African giants touched down in the Canadian city on Monday afternoon and were welcomed by hundreds of supporters who gathered to cheer, chant and show their support for the team ahead of their tournament opener.

Black Stars Receive Huge Welcome in Toronto Ahead of Panama World Cup Clash

Source: Twitter

The players, technical team and officials took time to interact with the fans before leaving for their team base, where they will spend the next 48 hours preparing for the important encounter.

The reception provided a morale boost for the squad as they begin their World Cup journey.

Black Stars prepare for crucial Panama opener

The Black Stars are scheduled to hold their final training session at BMO Field in Toronto before facing Panama in their first group game.

Ghana will be aiming to start the tournament with a victory against the less-fancied side as they look to make a strong statement in Group L.

In the group’s other opening fixture, England will face Croatia, who finished as runners-up at the 2018 World Cup.

The four-time African champions will be hoping to secure the needed result against Panama as they begin their campaign on football’s biggest stage.

Thomas Partey situation remains unresolved

Meanwhile, Ghana are still awaiting a final decision on midfielder Thomas Partey’s availability for the match in Toronto.

The Villarreal midfielder was unable to travel with the team after being denied entry into Canada due to a visa issue, with diplomatic discussions ongoing between the two nations.

Partey remains in Rhode Island after missing the trip to join his teammates in Toronto.

The Black Stars will continue preparations while awaiting clarity on whether the experienced midfielder will be allowed to feature in their opening World Cup fixture.

Thomas Partey is likely to sit out Ghana's 2026 World Cup Group H opener against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto on June 17, 2026. Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Partey faces court hearing after visa denial

Although Partey was granted entry into the United States, Canada's immigration framework differs considerably.

Under the country's immigration laws, foreign nationals facing trial in another jurisdiction can be deemed inadmissible, even in the absence of a conviction.

The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, criticised the decision, arguing that it undermines the legal principle that an individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

However, there may yet be a path forward.

A hearing list published by the Federal Court shows that a motion for an interlocutory injunction involving the Ghana international is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16.

Why Partey could miss more games

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained why Thomas Partey could miss multiple games for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder may also be unavailable for additional matches if the Black Stars progress beyond the group stages.

Source: YEN.com.gh