FIFA’s new World Cup rules, including hydration breaks, could change how managers influence matches

Joe Cole believes Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical ability gives Brazil an advantage at the tournament

Brazil’s chances could benefit from having one of football’s most successful managers in charge

Every World Cup brings new changes to the way the game is played.

In 2014, goal-line technology was introduced. Four years later, VAR became part of the tournament. Now at the 2026 World Cup, new regulations around hydration breaks and communication are set to influence how teams approach matches.

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One of the biggest changes is that players are no longer allowed to cover their mouths while speaking, while hydration breaks are also expected to play a bigger role during games.

These adjustments could have an impact on the tournament, and one team in particular could benefit from the introduction of extra stoppages.

According to Joe Cole, speaking on The Rest Is Football, the new hydration breaks could give Brazil a major advantage in their pursuit of World Cup glory.

How hydration breaks could benefit Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti

Joe Cole believes Brazil’s chances of winning the World Cup have been boosted because the new hydration breaks will give Carlo Ancelotti more opportunities to communicate with his players during matches.

Ancelotti, who has enjoyed a managerial career spanning four decades, is widely regarded as one of football’s greatest tacticians.

The extra breaks could allow the experienced coach to make tactical adjustments, correct mistakes and influence games more directly while matches are still ongoing.

“I’ve tipped Brazil, because of Carlo. With the hydration/advertisement breaks we’ve got,” Cole said.

“The top coaches, the amount of times in a game it’s not going the way you want it to. The manager can be on the side, no matter how good they are, you have to figure it out as a group of players.

“You think ‘sh-t’ we need the game to stop now, and the manager will come and tell you ‘you do that, you do that, you do better at that’ and the game changes. That will happen at this World Cup, the best managers.”

Ancelotti’s tactical advantage could be key for Brazil

While individual talent remains important at international tournaments, tactics often decide the biggest matches.

A manager who can adjust quickly and outthink the opposition can make a huge difference, especially in knockout football where one moment can determine a team’s fate.

With the new stoppages providing more chances for coaches to influence their teams, experienced managers could become even more important.

Among all the managers at the 2026 World Cup, Ancelotti stands out as one of the most decorated coaches in the competition.

His ability to read games and make changes could prove crucial, and according to Cole, that tactical edge may help Brazil in their bid to lift the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh