Liverpool star Cody Gakpo scored for the Netherlands against Morocco days after losing his unborn son during pregnancy

Gakpo's partner Noa van der Bij announced the loss of their baby boy on Saturday, June 27

The Netherlands lost to Morocco 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32

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Cody Gakpo was visibly emotional after scoring for the Netherlands in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Morocco, having chosen to remain with the squad only days after his partner announced the loss of their unborn son.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring in what proved to be a dramatic exit for the Netherlands, who were eventually eliminated 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Cody Gakpo collapses to the pitch and fights back tears in an emotional celebration after scoring against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Why Gakpo cried after Morocco goal

On Saturday, June 27, Gakpo's partner, model Noa van der Bij, shared the devastating news on social media. The couple were expecting their second child together, with the baby due in October.

"With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy," Van der Bij wrote.

"Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son."

Despite the heartbreaking news, Gakpo chose to remain with the Dutch squad and took to the field against Morocco on June 29, as noted by BBC Sport.

When his goal hit the net in the 72nd minute, Gakpo dropped to his knees on the pitch, and his teammates immediately swarmed around him to offer support.

Watch Gakpo's emotional celebration, as shared on X:

TNT Sports reports that Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, who doubles as his teammate at Liverpool, was among the first to embrace him as the players made their way back to their own half.

The image of Van der Bij's post, which showed the couple holding hands over a blanket and a knitted hat, had spread widely before kick-off, leaving little doubt as to the emotion behind Gakpo's reaction.

Fans react to Gakpo's emotional celebration

As expected, fans across the football divide took to social media to commiserate with Gakpo. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@duckbbkpp wrote:

"That celebration says everything. Stay strong, Gakpo."

@khadija_thioub hailed the Liverpool star:

"Turning heartbreak into a goal celebration, you just rewrote the playbook for resilience."

@Linkup_Play1 prayed:

"May he find comfort in these moments."

@chiwandowski summed up with a brief note:

"Stay strong, lad."

The Netherlands crash out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to Morocco on post-match penalty shootouts. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Netherlands crash out despite Gakpo's goal

Their round-of-32 clash with Morocco looked destined for a Dutch victory until Issa Diop struck deep into stoppage time to make it 1-1 and force extra time.

Gakpo, who connected with his Togolese roots last year, was substituted in the 113th minute, leaving him to watch from the sidelines as the tie was decided by penalties.

Morocco, who had earlier broken the unbeaten record for African teams, held their nerve from the spot to pull off a famous upset, ending the Netherlands' World Cup dream in heartbreaking fashion.

The result denied Gakpo the fairytale ending he had hoped for.

Yet, beyond the disappointment, his campaign will be remembered for something far more profound – a father's love and the enduring memory of his late son.

Ballack opens up about losing his son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Germany midfielder Michael Ballack had broken his silence on the heartbreaking death of his 18-year-old son.

He described the pain as "impossible to describe", admitting he still struggles to speak about the tragic loss years later.

Source: YEN.com.gh