Nkosikhona Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba has rejected speculation that he had been turned against March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

The controversy followed a meeting between Phakelumthakathi, Ngizwe Mchunu, and President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on June 29, ahead of the June 30 protests

Addressing protesters in Durban, Phakelumthakathi denied being bribed and promised to reveal details of the Ramaphosa talks at a press briefing

Nkosikhona Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba has pushed back firmly against speculation that he was being manoeuvred away from Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of the March and March Movement, insisting that such efforts would not find any traction with him.

Phakelumthakathi Dismisses Claims of Rift With Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma After Cyril Ramaphosa Meeting

Source: Facebook

The denial came after widespread online debate erupted over a meeting he attended alongside Ngizwe Mchunu and President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Monday, 29 June 2026, just one day before scheduled nationwide protests on 30 June.

Ramaphosa March and march meeting fuels speculation

The absence of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma from the Pretoria talks drew immediate scrutiny on social media, with many South Africans questioning why the movement's leader had not been included in the discussions. Some users went further, alleging that Phakelumthakathi may have been financially compromised as a result of the meeting, a suggestion he rejected without hesitation.

Speaking directly to thousands of protesters gathered in Durban, he dismissed the allegations and stated that financial inducements held no sway over him. "I will never be bought. I have my farm and animals, so I do not lack money," he told supporters.

He also committed to disclosing the substance of his conversation with President Ramaphosa at a press briefing scheduled for the following day.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma Sidelined as Ramaphosa Meets Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakel'umthakathi

Source: Facebook

March and March protest continues

Phakelumthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu led significant gatherings of demonstrators across Johannesburg on 30 June, with protests recorded in areas including Kwa Mai Mai and Hillbrow. The demonstrations were directed against the presence of undocumented foreign nationals in South Africa and formed part of a broader wave of public action calling on authorities to enforce immigration laws more rigorously.

Despite the political tension surrounding the Pretoria meeting and the questions it raised about internal cohesion within the movement, Phakelumthakathi maintained that neither he nor the movement had changed course. He insisted that attempts to create a wedge between himself and Ngobese-Zuma would not succeed.

See the X (Twitter) video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh