Kylian Mbappé praised Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while discussing the World Cup scoring record race

Messi leads the tournament’s all-time scoring chart with 16 goals, while Mbappé follows closely with 14

Mbappé will make his 100th appearance for France against Iraq as Les Bleus look to secure qualification

Kylian Mbappé has opened up about the race to become the highest-scoring player in FIFA World Cup history, admitting he is chasing the incredible numbers achieved by Lionel Messi while also praising both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid forward spoke to the media ahead of France’s World Cup clash against Iraq, openly discussing the thrilling battle between himself and Messi for a place at the top of the tournament’s all-time scoring charts.

Mbappé Gives His Final Verdict on the Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate

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Despite his ambition and desire to keep breaking records, Mbappé showed respect for Messi’s achievements and acknowledged the level of greatness reached by the Argentine superstar.

“I already knew Messi was going to keep scoring goals. He always does. He is ahead, and I am behind. I will keep scoring to help my national team go as far as possible,” Mbappé said from the Philadelphia press room.

The France captain also explained that goals are key to success at the biggest stage.

“When you score goals, you have a better chance of going far, and what I want is to win the World Cup,” he added.

Mbappé praises Messi and Ronaldo in historic scoring battle

The standard has been raised incredibly high after Messi’s stunning performance in Argentina’s opening match.

Following his spectacular hat-trick, Messi moved level with legendary German striker Miroslav Klose at the top of the World Cup scoring charts with 16 goals.

Mbappé is not far behind.

The French forward currently has 14 World Cup goals after scoring twice in France’s victory over Senegal, placing him among the tournament’s greatest scorers.

However, Mbappé knows exactly who he is competing against and highlighted the impact Messi and Ronaldo have had on football.

“It’s clear that Messi is the best in the world, just like Cristiano,” Mbappé said.

“For 16 years, they have shown extraordinary quality. I just try to do what I know how to do: show my level on the biggest possible stage.”

While Mbappé continues to chase records, his main focus remains helping France compete for another World Cup title.

A special milestone awaits Mbappé in Philadelphia

Beyond the scoring race, France’s match against Iraq will be a historic moment in Mbappé’s career.

The game will mark his 100th appearance for the French national team, an incredible achievement considering his age.

Mbappé described reaching the milestone as a special honour but insisted that the team’s success remains the priority.

“There is nothing greater than the national team. Reaching 100 matches is historic, and even more so at a World Cup.

“It’s going to be a very special occasion for me, but the absolute priority is to win to seal qualification,” the French captain declared.

Mbappé and France will face Iraq on Monday, June 22, in their Group I fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A victory would see France strengthen their position and potentially secure qualification for the knockout stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh