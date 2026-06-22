France vs Iraq became the first 2026 World Cup match disrupted by severe weather after a thunderstorm hit Philadelphia

Fans were evacuated from the stands as FIFA prioritised safety due to lightning and storm warnings

Kylian Mbappé scored France’s opener before the match was delayed, with Michael Olise providing the assist

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

France’s 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Iraq was suspended for around an hour after a dramatic thunderstorm hit Philadelphia Stadium, forcing fans to leave the stands and seek shelter.

The two teams faced off in a Group I fixture on Monday evening local time, with the match becoming the 42nd of the 104 games scheduled for the 2026 World Cup.

France vs Iraq’s second half was delayed by 15 minutes. Photo by Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

However, the encounter also made history for an unexpected reason as it became the first match at this tournament to be disrupted by severe North American weather conditions.

France were leading 1-0 after 35 minutes when heavy rain suddenly began pouring down. Supporters in the open-air stands were left drenched, with many grabbing ponchos while others rushed for cover.

The weather problems started before kick-off, with fans instructed to delay their arrival at the stadium and stadium staff forced to take shelter around three hours before the match began.

Heavy rainfall continued, while lightning was detected in the area, forcing officials to open the stadium gates 30 minutes later than originally planned.

Although the weather appeared to improve before kick-off, with brighter skies returning, concerns remained over possible thunderstorms after the scheduled 7pm finish.

FIFA monitors storm as match faces major disruption

FIFA had been closely monitoring weather radar throughout the day because tournament safety rules state that any lightning strike within eight miles of the stadium would trigger a suspension.

However, the storm arrived earlier than expected and caused major disruption during the match.

Despite the difficult conditions, the game continued through the heavy rain until half-time.

But immediately after the referee blew for the break, fans were instructed to leave the stands and take shelter due to a “severe thunderstorm approaching.”

FIFA later confirmed that the start of the second half would be delayed by at least 15 minutes as player and supporter safety was prioritised.

The local weather warning, which was mainly related to strong winds, was then expected to remain active until 6:45pm local time.

The extended half-time break meant players would need another warm-up before returning to the pitch.

Broadcasters suggested the teams could begin warming up again at around 10:40pm, with the second half expected to restart at 11pm or later.

That meant the second half would face at least an hour delay.

Mbappé puts France ahead before weather chaos

Before the suspension, France had taken control of the match through their captain Kylian Mbappé.

The Real Madrid forward opened the scoring after just 14 minutes, continuing his impressive start to the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a cracking goal as France lead Iraq 1-0. Photo by FRANCK FIFE.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé’s goal came with another assist from Michael Olise, who continued his strong influence in France’s attacking play.

The goal gave France the advantage before the dramatic weather interruption changed the atmosphere inside the stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh