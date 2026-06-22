Why France vs Iraq is Suspended as FIFA Take Emergency Action
- France vs Iraq became the first 2026 World Cup match disrupted by severe weather after a thunderstorm hit Philadelphia
- Fans were evacuated from the stands as FIFA prioritised safety due to lightning and storm warnings
- Kylian Mbappé scored France’s opener before the match was delayed, with Michael Olise providing the assist
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France’s 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Iraq was suspended for around an hour after a dramatic thunderstorm hit Philadelphia Stadium, forcing fans to leave the stands and seek shelter.
The two teams faced off in a Group I fixture on Monday evening local time, with the match becoming the 42nd of the 104 games scheduled for the 2026 World Cup.
However, the encounter also made history for an unexpected reason as it became the first match at this tournament to be disrupted by severe North American weather conditions.
France were leading 1-0 after 35 minutes when heavy rain suddenly began pouring down. Supporters in the open-air stands were left drenched, with many grabbing ponchos while others rushed for cover.
The weather problems started before kick-off, with fans instructed to delay their arrival at the stadium and stadium staff forced to take shelter around three hours before the match began.
Heavy rainfall continued, while lightning was detected in the area, forcing officials to open the stadium gates 30 minutes later than originally planned.
Although the weather appeared to improve before kick-off, with brighter skies returning, concerns remained over possible thunderstorms after the scheduled 7pm finish.
FIFA monitors storm as match faces major disruption
FIFA had been closely monitoring weather radar throughout the day because tournament safety rules state that any lightning strike within eight miles of the stadium would trigger a suspension.
However, the storm arrived earlier than expected and caused major disruption during the match.
Despite the difficult conditions, the game continued through the heavy rain until half-time.
But immediately after the referee blew for the break, fans were instructed to leave the stands and take shelter due to a “severe thunderstorm approaching.”
FIFA later confirmed that the start of the second half would be delayed by at least 15 minutes as player and supporter safety was prioritised.
The local weather warning, which was mainly related to strong winds, was then expected to remain active until 6:45pm local time.
The extended half-time break meant players would need another warm-up before returning to the pitch.
Broadcasters suggested the teams could begin warming up again at around 10:40pm, with the second half expected to restart at 11pm or later.
That meant the second half would face at least an hour delay.
Mbappé puts France ahead before weather chaos
Before the suspension, France had taken control of the match through their captain Kylian Mbappé.
The Real Madrid forward opened the scoring after just 14 minutes, continuing his impressive start to the tournament.
Mbappé’s goal came with another assist from Michael Olise, who continued his strong influence in France’s attacking play.
The goal gave France the advantage before the dramatic weather interruption changed the atmosphere inside the stadium.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.