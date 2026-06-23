Egypt’s World Cup squad were forced to return to Spokane after security authorities rejected their request to stay in Seattle

Mohamed Salah helped Egypt secure their first-ever World Cup victory with a 3-1 win over New Zealand

Iran have also faced travel disruptions but remain on course for a historic knockout-stage qualification

The Egyptian Football Association has confirmed that the national team’s World Cup squad was denied permission to travel to Seattle from Vancouver following their victory over New Zealand.

Mohamed Salah and his teammates took a major step towards securing qualification for the Round of 32 after recording a historic World Cup win in Canada.

Egypt’s World Cup squad were forced to return to Spokane after security authorities rejected their request to stay in Seattle. Photo by Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

The Liverpool forward was among the goalscorers as Egypt defeated New Zealand 3-1, marking the country’s first-ever victory at the FIFA World Cup.

Following the match, the Egyptian squad submitted a request to remain in Seattle to continue their preparations and avoid unnecessary travel ahead of their next fixture.

However, local security authorities rejected the request, leaving the seven-time Africa Cup of Nations champions with no option but to return to Spokane, their current base during the tournament.

The decision prompted the Egyptian FA to release a statement explaining the situation and the impact it had on the team’s plans.

Egypt forced to return to Spokane after request rejected

According to Al Jazeera, Egypt manager Hossam Hassan, in a statement released by the Egyptian FA, explained why the squad wanted to stay in Seattle.

“The security authorities refused the team's request to stay in the city of Seattle as planned after the New Zealand match in the World Cup, and therefore the team's delegation will return to the city of Spokane,” Hassan said.

“The team had wanted to travel directly to Seattle to preserve the players from travel fatigue due to the numerous trips in preparation for the Iran match on June 26.

“But following the security stance, the Egypt national team delegation will return to Spokane.”

The disruption comes as Egypt continues its push for a place in the knockout stage after a strong start to their World Cup campaign.

The team will now focus on their upcoming match against Iran, with qualification firmly within reach.

Iran facing travel problems during World Cup campaign

Egypt’s situation comes amid wider concerns surrounding travel challenges affecting some teams at the tournament.

Iran are currently based in Tijuana, Mexico, despite all of their World Cup matches being played in the United States.

The team had originally planned to establish their base in Arizona but relocated to the Mexican border city after tensions increased between Iran and the World Cup hosts.

Mohamed Salah is among the goalscorers as Egypt defeated New Zealand 3-1, marking the country’s first-ever victory at the FIFA World Cup. Photo by Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

As a result, Iran have been forced to make long journeys to Los Angeles on match days before immediately returning to their base after games.

Before their match against Belgium, US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mulling claimed that an individual with alleged links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attempted to board Iran’s flight to Los Angeles.

Iran strongly rejected the accusation, calling it “lies” and suggesting it was an attempt to disrupt their World Cup campaign.

According to Citi Sports, Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei has also repeatedly criticised the situation, claiming his team are “the most oppressed” side at the tournament.

Despite the difficulties, Iran have produced impressive results, drawing against both New Zealand and Belgium in their opening fixtures to sit second in the group.

A victory over Egypt would guarantee Iran’s place in the knockout rounds for the first time in their World Cup history.

Arsène Wenger backs France for World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsène Wenger had backed France as strong contenders for the 2026 World Cup.

The legendary coach also expected Kylian Mbappé to shine throughout the tournament and lead his country to glory.

Source: YEN.com.gh