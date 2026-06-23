EA FC 26 simulation predicts a dramatic England vs Ghana six-goal thriller at the 2026 World Cup

England captain Harry Kane scores twice and breaks England’s World Cup scoring record in the simulation

The Black Stars of Ghana recovered from 3-0 down to force a dramatic late draw against the Three Lions

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After the drama of a thrilling opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, England fans will be hoping for a more comfortable Group L encounter against Ghana.

The two nations meet at Boston Stadium in Foxborough knowing a victory for either side would guarantee their place in the knockout rounds.

EA FC 26 simulation predicts a dramatic England vs Ghana six-goal thriller at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Ezra Shaw.

Source: Getty Images

England impressed in their Group L opener, defeating Croatia 4-2. After overcoming the early nerves that often come with tournament football, Thomas Tuchel’s side looked unstoppable.

And after the previous EA FC 26 simulation came close to predicting England’s opening result, the question was whether the game engine could get it right again ahead of the Ghana clash.

EA FC 26 predicts England vs Ghana World Cup 2026 result

Following the surprise decision to leave Marcus Rashford out of the starting lineup against Croatia, Tuchel once again used the Manchester United forward as a substitute in the simulation.

However, the England boss made one change at the back by bringing Marc Guehi into the starting XI alongside Ezri Konsa, with John Stones dropping to the bench.

According to Express Football, Bukayo Saka also returned to the starting lineup in the simulated clash.

While England’s first Group L match delivered instant excitement in both the simulation and real life, the second game against Ghana started much slower.

The Three Lions struggled to create clear chances early on, with the first half producing little attacking action.

Just before the break, Saka appealed for a penalty after going down inside the box, but the referee waved away the claims.

Moments later, Harry Kane saw a close-range effort denied by Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who produced a crucial save to keep the score level.

After a goalless first half, England fans only had to wait seven more minutes after the restart before the deadlock was finally broken.

Rashford, who came on as a half-time substitute, created the opening when he cleverly dummied his shot before seeing his effort saved by Asare.

Fortunately for England, Kane was in the right place at the right time to head home the rebound and become the nation’s all-time World Cup leading scorer.

Benjamin Asare of Ghana denied Kane just before half-time but the England skipper then put two past him. Photo: EA Sports (Express Football)

Source: UGC

The England captain then doubled the advantage 11 minutes later with a trademark strike from outside the box.

The Three Lions were completely in control, and Rashford eventually got the goal his performance deserved in the 71st minute after calmly finishing to make it 3-0.

Ghana produce stunning comeback as England collapse

The game appeared finished, with England cruising towards another important World Cup victory.

Jordan Pickford even denied Inaki Williams a golden opportunity when the Athletic Bilbao forward should have headed a corner into the net.

But then the simulation produced a dramatic turnaround.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Ghana began their comeback.

On 79 minutes, Baba Rahman pulled one back after beating Pickford with a stunning curling strike from 20 yards into the top-right corner.

The pressure increased when Ezri Konsa conceded a penalty after being punished for handball inside the area.

Antoine Semenyo stepped up and converted from the spot to make it 3-2, setting up a tense finish.

Then, two minutes into stoppage time, Williams completed the comeback by scoring the equaliser and sending England into chaos.

Inaki Williams celebrates Ghana's last-minute equaliser against England in our A Sports FC sim. Photo: EA Sports (Express Football)

Source: UGC

The Three Lions had thrown away a 3-0 lead and were forced to settle for a draw in one of the most dramatic simulations of the tournament.

After seeing England produce a strong performance against Croatia, supporters will hope this prediction is far from reality when the teams meet.

A draw against Ghana would not end England’s hopes, but such a collapse would raise concerns ahead of the knockout stage.

The Group L winner is expected to face one of the third-placed teams in the next round, with DR Congo currently among the possible opponents.

If England reach the last 16, they could face the intense atmosphere of the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, where mental strength will be crucial against the co-hosts.

Source: YEN.com.gh