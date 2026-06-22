Thomas Partey has declared he is ready and eager to face Declan Rice when Ghana take on England on June 23 at Foxborough

Partey and Rice were Arsenal teammates for two seasons between 2023 and 2025, making the World Cup matchup a personal one

The 33-year-old missed Ghana's opening World Cup match against Panama but is in contention to start against the Three Lions

Thomas Partey has expressed his excitement at the prospect of facing former Arsenal teammate Declan Rice when Ghana meet England in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L fixture on June 23.

Partey, 33, returns to Ghana's matchday squad for the fixture after missing the Black Stars' opening match against Panama following complications that prevented him from entering Canada.

Thomas Partey is ready to come face-to-face with Declan Rice ahead of the England vs Ghana World Cup clash. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images and Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

Partey relishes battle with Declan Rice

The midfielder has since declared himself ready, telling media he is in good condition and ready to give his best against the Three Lions, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Aside from history binding the two teams together, there will be a personal battle between Partey and Rice, adding another layer of intrigue considering the connection between the two midfielders.

The Black Stars midfielder spoke to reporters ahead of the match, saying:

"I know it's not going to be easy [playing against Declan Rice]. They [England] have very good players. I am happy to play against him [Rice]."

Watch the full interview, as shared on X:

The pair spent two seasons as Arsenal teammates after Rice joined the club from West Ham United in the summer of 2023.

Partey remained at Arsenal until the summer of 2025, when he joined Villarreal on a free transfer, meaning the World Cup encounter will be the first time the two line up on opposite sides in a competitive fixture.

England vs Ghana: A rare competitive meeting

The June 23 clash also marks a historic occasion at the international level. This will be the first competitive match between England and Ghana since a 1-1 friendly at Wembley in 2011.

England vs Ghana will be the first time both nations will cross paths at the World Cup since their friendly fixture in Wembley 15 years ago. Photo by Clive Rose.

Source: Getty Images

Rice arrives at the fixture in strong form, having provided an assist in England's 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opening group game before being substituted at the 72nd minute with Morgan Rogers replacing him, according to Metro.

Partey's availability is a timely boost for Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz, who now has one of his most experienced midfielders at his disposal as the Black Stars look to secure qualification from the group stage.

He will be expected to be deployed alongside Caleb Yirenkyi and one of Elisha Owusu and Kwasi Sibo as Ghana looks to shore up the midfield in what promises to be a tough test.

Any result aside from a defeat will all but guarantee Ghana's spot in the next phase of the global showpiece.

England makes handshake decision on Partey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that England are expected to shake hands with Thomas Partey before their World Cup clash against Ghana despite his recent visa controversy.

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has maintained that Partey should be presumed innocent amid the ongoing scrutiny.

Source: YEN.com.gh