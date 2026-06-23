Caleb Yirenkyi and his friends have already silenced Panama, but an even bigger challenge now awaits the Black Stars in Boston

Despite a huge gap in the FIFA rankings, there are several reasons why England may not have things all their own way against Ghana

A key statistic from England's recent record against African nations could give the Black Stars belief ahead of Tuesday's showdown

Ghana will attempt to upset the odds for the second time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face England in a crucial Group L clash at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, June 23.

The Black Stars head into the contest as clear underdogs, sitting 73rd in the FIFA rankings compared to England's lofty fourth-place position.

The Black Stars take on fourth-ranked England after upsetting Panama, with Ghana aiming for another World Cup 2026 surprise. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Twitter

However, Carlos Queiroz's side has already shown that rankings count for little on football's biggest stage after overcoming 34th-ranked Panama in their opening match.

Caleb Yirenkyi's dramatic late strike secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Ghana, giving the four-time African champions a valuable three points and easing the pressure ahead of their toughest group assignment.

According to FIFA, England also began their campaign with a victory, defeating Croatia 4-2 in an entertaining encounter.

While Thomas Tuchel's men displayed their attacking quality, defensive lapses exposed vulnerabilities that Ghana will hope to exploit.

England vs. Ghana head-to-head

England have lost only once to an African nation in their history – a 3-1 defeat to Senegal in June 2025 – and remain unbeaten against African opposition at the World Cup.

The Three Lions have faced teams from the continent eight times at the tournament without suffering defeat.

This will be only the second meeting between Ghana and England and their first competitive encounter. Their previous meeting ended in a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in 2011.

With England aiming to secure qualification for the knockout stage and Ghana looking to strengthen their chances of advancing, Tuesday's showdown promises to be one of the standout fixtures in Group L.

Another positive result would further underline Ghana's ability to outperform expectations and challenge one of football's traditional powerhouses.

Source: YEN.com.gh