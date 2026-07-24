Real Madrid have reportedly made an offer for 20-year-old Ghanaian centre-back Oscar Naasei Oppong, who plays for Granada in Spain

Naasei, who has drawn comparisons to Real Madrid star Antonio Rüdiger, recently extended his contract with Granada until 2028

The Emmanuel City Academy graduate would become the first Ghanaian youth player to join Real Madrid in over a decade if the deal goes through

Real Madrid have reportedly submitted a bid of approximately €1 million for Ghana's Oscar Naasei Oppong, a 20-year-old centre-back currently at Granada.

The Spanish giants are said to be targeting Naasei as a key addition to Real Madrid Castilla.

The teenager is expected to fill the void left by Ramon Jacobo, who currently plays for Como.

Real Madrid are targeting Oscar Naasei as a key reinforcement for their Castilla squad. Photo: Martin Silva Cosentino

Source: Getty Images

Naasei has been turning heads with his performances in Spanish football, emerging as one of the most promising young defenders in the league.

Tribuna suggests the 15-time European champions could land him for a modest fee of around €1 million.

Although he recently extended his contract until 2028, Naasei is viewed by the Spanish giants as a crucial addition to Real Madrid Castilla under Álvaro Arbeloa, set to replace Ramon Jacobo following his promotion to the senior team.

Oscar Naasei began his youth career in Ghana with Emmanuel City Academy and MSK Zilina Africa Academy, based in Kumasi.

According to Footy Ghana, his talents were spotted during a youth tournament, which led to a move to Spain in 2021, where he joined the developmental setup of Granada.

It didn’t take long for the young defender to adapt to life at the club. He made his debut for Recreativo Granada in the Primera RFEF on March 17, 2024, in a match against UD Melilla.

Naasei went on to make nine more appearances for the team, all as a starter, highlighting his rapid development. His impressive performances eventually earned him a call-up to the first team on the final day of the La Liga season.

Football administrator opens up Naasei's future

Club president of Emmanuel City Academy, Madam Blessing Serwaah, has expressed her delight over the progress of Naasei in Spain amid reports linking the talented youngster with a move to Real Madrid.

Speaking with excitement, Madam Serwaah told YEN.com.gh:

“I’m so proud of how far Naasei has come. Watching him grow from a young, determined boy at our academy to making waves in Europe is truly heartwarming.”

She added:

“Hearing that a club like Real Madrid has shown interest doesn’t surprise me, his talent, discipline, and hunger have always set him apart. It’s a dream every young player has, and I’m thrilled to see him getting closer to it.”

Madam Serwaah also praised the coaches and staff at Emmanuel City Academy for helping nurture Naasei’s potential, emphasizing that his success is “a shining example of what dedication and belief can achieve.”

Ghanaians who have played for Real Madrid

If the deal is finalised, Naasei will become the first Ghanaian youth player to join Real Madrid in over a decade.

He would be following in the footsteps of former Ghana U-20 star Daniel Opare, who signed for Real Madrid Castilla in 2008.

Additionally, Ghanaian legend Michael Essien featured for Real Madrid during the 2012/13 season on loan from Chelsea, playing under then-manager José Mourinho.

Pictured: Michael Essien, Real Madrid. Photo: Manuel Blondeau/AOP.Press.

Source: Getty Images

Naasei’s potential move to Madrid is part of a growing trend of Ghanaian youngsters making their mark in Spanish football.

In recent times, FC Barcelona secured the signatures of promising talents Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro.

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid have rising star Taufik Seidou in their youth ranks.

Taufik, who now captains Spain’s U-17 national team, was recently named in Atlético Madrid's squad for the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, showing just how influential Ghanaian prospects have become at elite Spanish clubs.

The career of Daniel Opare at Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Opare’s European football journey began at Real Madrid’s youth academy, where he showed immense promise.

However, the Ghanaian defender never made an appearance for Los Blancos' senior team in two years.

Source: YEN.com.gh