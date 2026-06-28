Lionel Messi broke a 56-year World Cup record after scoring against Jordan and extending his scoring streak to seven consecutive matches

The Argentina captain has scored six goals in three group games, putting him ahead in the Golden Boot race

Argentina secured a favourable knockout path as they continue their bid to defend the World Cup title

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has written another chapter in World Cup history after scoring against Jordan on Sunday, setting an incredible new record in the competition.

At 39 years old, Messi continues to prove that age is just a number, producing performances that keep him among the best players at the tournament.

Lionel Messi makes World Cup history after breaking 56-year record against Jordan

Source: Getty Images

The Argentina captain is still rewriting the record books and showing why he remains one of football’s greatest-ever figures.

Six goals in three group-stage matches - a hat-trick, a brace and a free-kick - have helped Argentina finish the group stage with a perfect record while also putting Messi at the top of the Golden Boot race.

Against Jordan in Arlington on Saturday, Messi did not start the match but came on midway through the second half. Despite limited minutes, he still managed to break a World Cup record that had stood for 56 years.

Messi extends World Cup scoring streak to seven consecutive games

Messi began the tournament with a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria, matching Miroslav Klose’s all-time World Cup goals record.

A week later, he surpassed Klose by scoring both goals in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria, moving ahead in the tournament’s historic scoring charts.

The next milestone arrived against Jordan. After winning a free-kick just outside the penalty area, Messi stepped up and curled a low effort through the defensive wall and into the corner of the net.

The strike was his sixth goal of the group stage and his 19th World Cup goal overall, extending his own record while helping him achieve another historic feat.

Messi has now scored in seven consecutive World Cup matches, with the run stretching back to Argentina’s victorious campaign in 2022.

Before Messi, only Just Fontaine in 1958 and Jairzinho in 1970 had managed to score in six straight World Cup games.

After 56 years, Messi has gone one better.

The big question now is how long his incredible run can continue. With Argentina facing Cape Verde next, few would rule out the 39-year-old extending the streak to eight matches.

Argentina’s route to another World Cup final

Argentina’s reward for finishing top of Group J is a Round of 32 meeting with Cape Verde in Miami on Friday, July 3.

The island nation has already created history by becoming the smallest country ever to reach the World Cup knockout stage, achieving the feat on their debut tournament appearance.

However, their fairytale journey faces its biggest challenge yet against the defending champions.

If Argentina progress, they will face the winner of Australia versus Egypt in the Round of 16. A potential quarter-final could see them meet Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia or Ghana.

A semi-final clash could then bring a heavyweight battle against teams such as Brazil, England, Mexico, Japan, Ecuador or DR Congo.

On paper, Argentina have received a favourable route through the knockout stages, and with Messi leading the charge, the holders look capable of going all the way again.

The defending champions are well placed to reach the final on July 19, and their 39-year-old captain appears to have no plans of slowing down.

Source: YEN.com.gh