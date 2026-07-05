Argentina's victory over Cape Verde proved Nana Kwaku Bonsam's bold World Cup prediction wrong and kept Lionel Messi's side in the tournament

Instead of defending his prediction, Bonsam posted an unexpected public message to Messi and warned fans about fake social media accounts

The Ghanaian spiritual leader has repeatedly made headlines during major football tournaments, although there is no scientific evidence linking rituals to match results

Lionel Messi and Argentina kept their bid to retain the FIFA World Cup alive after overcoming Cape Verde in the Round of 32.

The defending champions' victory not only secured their place in the next stage of the tournament but also proved one of the World Cup's most widely discussed predictions wrong.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam Sends Surprise Message to Lionel Messi After Failed World Cup Prediction

Source: Getty Images

Nana Kwaku Bonsam sends message to Messi

Before the match, Ghanaian spiritual figure Nana Kwaku Bonsam had confidently predicted that Cape Verde would eliminate Lionel Scaloni's side.

His forecast quickly gained traction across social media and became one of the tournament's more unusual storylines.

After Argentina's victory, however, Bonsam responded in a way that surprised many football fans.

Rather than defending his prediction, he shared a public message to Messi on Instagram alongside a photo of the Argentina captain.

"I, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, love you more, my brother Messi. May the powers of Kofi 'Oo' Kofi be with you. Still, powers,” he wrote.

The post immediately drew attention because it came shortly after Argentina had disproved his prediction on the pitch.

Bonsam also used the same post to warn followers about fake social media accounts impersonating him and attempting to scam members of the public.

His message was a sharp contrast to the confidence he had displayed before the knockout match, when he insisted Cape Verde would produce one of the tournament's biggest upsets by knocking out the reigning world champions.

Instead, Argentina progressed, with Messi once again playing a leading role as his side continued its pursuit of back-to-back World Cup titles after lifting the trophy in Qatar four years earlier.

Bonsam Returns to the World Cup Spotlight

This is not the first time Nana Kwaku Bonsam has found himself in the headlines during a major football tournament.

The Ghanaian spiritual leader has built an international profile through a series of bold predictions involving high-profile football matches.

Earlier in the current World Cup, he attracted widespread attention before Ghana's group-stage clash with England by claiming he was carrying out a "spiritual ritual" designed to stop Harry Kane from scoring.

England and Ghana eventually played out a goalless draw, prompting Bonsam to publicly celebrate and suggest that his ritual had been successful.

He later claimed he had "released" Kane from the spell, pointing to the England captain's goal against Panama a few days later as evidence of his supposed powers.

Supernatural Claims and Football

Claims linking football to supernatural influence have surfaced from time to time, particularly in parts of Africa, where some supporters and public figures continue to reference traditional spiritual beliefs alongside the sport.

However, there is no scientific evidence that rituals or supernatural practices have any effect on the outcome of football matches.

Bonsam has become one of the best-known figures associated with such claims and regularly attracts media attention whenever he makes predictions involving major international football stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh