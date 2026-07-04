Carlos Queiroz defended his decision not to bring on Brandon Thomas-Asante during Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Colombia

The Black Stars coach insisted the striker was used whenever he felt it was necessary throughout the tournament

Thomas-Asante still played an important role in Ghana's World Cup campaign, providing the assist for their only group-stage victory

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has defended his decision not to introduce Brandon Thomas-Asante during Ghana's Round of 32 defeat to Colombia, insisting the striker was used exactly when the team needed him throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Thomas-Asante remained an unused substitute on Saturday as Ghana's impressive World Cup campaign came to an end following a narrow 1-0 defeat to the South Americans.

Carlos Queiroz explains why Brandon Thomas-Asante did not play in Ghana's defeat to Colombia

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars battled bravely throughout the knockout encounter but were unable to break down a disciplined Colombian defence, exiting the tournament at the first knockout stage.

The striker's absence quickly became a major talking point among supporters, many of whom questioned whether his energy, physicality and direct running could have given Ghana a different attacking option as they chased an equaliser.

Despite the criticism, Queiroz stood by his decision and dismissed suggestions that leaving Thomas-Asante on the bench was a mistake.

Queiroz stands by selection decision

Speaking after the match, the experienced Portuguese coach offered a brief but firm response when asked why the Coventry City forward was not introduced despite his positive contribution earlier in the tournament.

"He played when it was necessary to play."

Thomas-Asante may not have featured in Ghana's final match, but he played an important role during the group stage.

The forward produced one of Ghana's defining moments of the tournament by providing the decisive assist that secured the Black Stars' only victory of the campaign, helping them qualify for the knockout rounds.

His display earned praise from supporters and pundits, with many believing he deserved more minutes against Colombia as Ghana searched for a way back into the contest.

Thomas-Asante's omission sparks debate

However, Queiroz's comments indicate the decision was based entirely on tactical considerations rather than the striker's form.

The veteran coach has consistently stressed the importance of selecting players based on the specific demands of each opponent, and he maintained that approach even in Ghana's biggest match of the tournament.

Although the Black Stars enjoyed an encouraging campaign by reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2010, their elimination has inevitably led to debate over several tactical decisions, including substitutions and team selection.

Questions over Thomas-Asante's omission are likely to continue among Ghanaian football fans in the coming days.

Nevertheless, Queiroz has made it clear that he has no regrets about how he managed the Coventry City forward, believing every selection decision was made in the best interests of the team.

While Ghana's World Cup journey has now come to an end, Thomas-Asante leaves the tournament having made a valuable contribution, and Queiroz and his coaching staff will now look to build on the progress made ahead of future international competitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh