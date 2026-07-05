UK Jails Ghanaian Ex-G4S Guard Over £117,000 Bank Fraud After Four Years on the Run
- A former G4S security guard, Kwabena Kissi, received a 40-month prison sentence in the United Kingdom after pretending to be an active collection officer
- The convict wore his old company uniform to collect the sum of £117,200 from a UK Santander branch located in Brixton, South London
- Investigators shared that the former security officer fled to Ghana the following day and stayed there for nearly four years before his conviction
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A United Kingdom court has sentenced a former G4S security guard, Kwabena Kissi, to 40 months in prison.
According to reports shared by Nsemwokrom on Instagram on July 2, 2026, Kissi wore his old company uniform to pose as an active cash collection officer.
He successfully used the disguise to convince bank staff at a Santander branch in Brixton, South London, that he had arrived for a routine cash pick-up.
Through the fraudulent act, he collected the sum of £117,200 from the facility.
Investigators involved in the case stated that Kissi fled to Ghana the day after completing the fraudulent collection.
He reportedly remained in Ghana for nearly four years before being caught. Following his conviction, the former guard will now serve his prison term in the United Kingdom.
The Instagram post below features a video and additional details on the arrest of Ghanaian national Kwabena Kissi in the UK.
Reactions trail UK jailing a Ghanaian man
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the former guard's conviction below:
king_kwame95 said:
"Ahhh, but this guy is he correct 😂 😂😂😂."
23freddy_gonzalez wrote:
"He thought he was at Aboabo 😭😭😹."
henryarm9 stated:
"Boys dey do tins oo."
billy.b.adjei commented:
"If he had succeeded, he would tell us later that hard work pays 😂😂😂😂."
seasonedsocial_ added:
"He booked the Uber in his own name 😂😂😂😂😂."
Archipalago addresses arrest claims
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that US-based Ghanaian entertainer, social media commentator, and musician Archipalago formally addressed viral rumours claiming he has been arrested.
The prominent media personality cleared the air during a live broadcast, completely dismissing the speculations making the rounds online.
The young Ghanaian man, whose real name is Dennis Anane, addressed the rumours during a TikTok live session.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh