Kobby the Auto Tune, a boy with a unique melodic voice, has tragically passed away after sustaining injuries from an attack

The young internet sensation became popular for his uniquely melodic speaking and singing voice, which many people likened to auto-tune.

Social media reactions after the news broke highlighted the outrage and calls for justice for the young internet sensation

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Kobby the Auto Tune, a young Ghanaian internet personality known for his uniquely melodic voice, has reportedly passed away after suffering complications from sustained injuries.

The young boy sustained injuries after he was allegedly beaten over a mango.

Kobby the Auto Tune, the boy with a unique melodic voice, reportedly passes away. Photo credit: @askghmedia

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, @askghmedia indicated that Kobby the Auto Tune was beaten for taking a mango. An image of his swollen face was attached to the post explaining what transpired.

The late young boy became popular online for his uniquely melodic speaking and singing voice, which many people likened to auto-tune.

He once had the opportunity to appear as a guest on Onua Showtime with his manager.

After the news of his demise went viral on social media, many people called on his manager and family to report the matter to the police for further investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The X video of when he was on Onua Showtime is below:

Netizens mourn Kobby the Auto Tune

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@dukeemil1 said:

"Poverty is a disease. Mango? Not embezzlement of funds from a mango factory, but just maybe taking a mango without asking because he was obviously hungry?

Hmm."

@HesTooGucci wrote:

"What’s this life turning into? People are unapologetically brutal. I hope those parties involved are punished and tormented by his ghost for the rest of their existence."

@Otujeesa said:

"I'm still shocked the people of Bonsoku didn't do anything about his beating. May he rest in peace."

@samuelgmusic wrote:

"See why it’s inhumane and wrong to assault anyone for any crime; we need to strengthen our law enforcement and judiciary system to handle all these things!! I see ppl advocating to beat up people for littering, which is ridiculous; it will open the door to a plethora of problems. This is sad and disgusting."

@KSufianu said:

"The perpetrators should be arrested and charged for his murder. His family and manager should not lose guard."

@Herrn_Jung wrote:

"Let’s hope this story is not true. It makes zero sense. If it’s true, those involved must be hanged by the latest Monday."

@emma5dandy said:

"Ah, beaten over mango? That’s pathetic 😓."

Source: YEN.com.gh