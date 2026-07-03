Lawrence Ati Zigi is reportedly set to return in goal for Ghana after recovering from the injury that sidelined him during the group stage

Benjamin Asare impressed in Ati Zigi's absence, keeping a clean sheet against England before featuring in the defeat to Croatia

Ghana will be without defender Kojo Oppong Peprah after he suffered a knee injury against Croatia

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Ghana are set to receive a timely boost ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash with Colombia, with goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi reportedly in line to return to the starting lineup.

The Black Stars face Colombia in a must-win knockout encounter, with the winners advancing to the Round of 16.

Ati Zigi to start ahead of Benjamin Asare against Colombia

Source: Getty Images

Ati Zigi set to reclaim Ghana's No.1 spot

Ati Zigi was forced off at half-time during Ghana's dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama on June 17, raising fears that his World Cup campaign had come to an early end.

The St. Gallen goalkeeper appeared to suffer a groin injury during the Group L opener in Toronto, prompting concerns over his fitness.

He subsequently missed Ghana's remaining group-stage matches—a goalless draw against England and the 2-1 defeat to Croatia, as he continued his recovery.

However, the Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper has been undergoing treatment and has now reportedly made a full recovery.

According to Sporty TV, Ati Zigi is expected to return to the starting XI and resume his place between the posts against Colombia.

Benjamin Asare, who stepped in during Ati Zigi's absence, also acquitted himself well, producing an assured display and keeping a clean sheet in Ghana's goalless draw with England.

Although he conceded twice in the defeat to Croatia, the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper delivered a number of important saves and showed he could be relied upon when called upon.

Kojo Oppong Peprah ruled out through injury

Meanwhile, Ghana have suffered an injury setback ahead of the Colombia clash, with defender Kojo Oppong Peprah ruled out of the Round of 32 encounter.

Sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo reports that the 22-year-old sustained a knee injury during Ghana's 2-1 group-stage defeat to Croatia on June 27.

His absence leaves Carlos Queiroz with fewer defensive options as the Black Stars prepare for one of their biggest matches of the tournament.

Black Stars defender Kojo Oppong Peprah is set to miss Ghana's Round of 32 World Cup match against Colombia on July 4, 2026. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Colombia vs Ghana match preview

In the absence of Peprah, the Black Stars face a stern challenge when they line up against Colombia at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 4.

Ghana's record against South American opposition at the World Cup makes for uncomfortable reading: a 3-0 thrashing by Brazil in 2006, a penalty shootout loss to Uruguay in 2010 following a 1-1 draw after extra time, and a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay again in 2022 mean they are yet to record a single victory against teams from that continent at the tournament.

Colombia, for their part, arrive in the knockout rounds in strong form.

They have scored four goals and conceded just one throughout the group stage, compared to Ghana's two goals scored and two conceded.

Ghana will hope to end its losing streak against South American nations at the World Cup when they face Colombia in the Round of 32 at Kansas City. Photo by Thomas Kienzle and Roberto Schmidt.

Source: Getty Images

According to Opta, the South Americans are also unbeaten in their last four World Cup matches against African nations, with their sole defeat on that record dating back to a loss against Cameroon in 1990.

But ahead of the match, Coach Carlos Queiroz says Ghana is committed to securing victory when they face Néstor Lorenzo's men.

Why Ghana took 4 goalkeepers to World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained why Ghana included four goalkeepers in its squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The decision allows the Black Stars to bring in a replacement goalkeeper if one suffers a serious injury or illness during the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh