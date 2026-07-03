Ghana vs Colombia: Ati Zigi to Start Ahead of Benjamin Asare
- Lawrence Ati Zigi is reportedly set to return in goal for Ghana after recovering from the injury that sidelined him during the group stage
- Benjamin Asare impressed in Ati Zigi's absence, keeping a clean sheet against England before featuring in the defeat to Croatia
- Ghana will be without defender Kojo Oppong Peprah after he suffered a knee injury against Croatia
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Ghana are set to receive a timely boost ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash with Colombia, with goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi reportedly in line to return to the starting lineup.
The Black Stars face Colombia in a must-win knockout encounter, with the winners advancing to the Round of 16.
Ati Zigi set to reclaim Ghana's No.1 spot
Ati Zigi was forced off at half-time during Ghana's dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama on June 17, raising fears that his World Cup campaign had come to an early end.
The St. Gallen goalkeeper appeared to suffer a groin injury during the Group L opener in Toronto, prompting concerns over his fitness.
He subsequently missed Ghana's remaining group-stage matches—a goalless draw against England and the 2-1 defeat to Croatia, as he continued his recovery.
However, the Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper has been undergoing treatment and has now reportedly made a full recovery.
According to Sporty TV, Ati Zigi is expected to return to the starting XI and resume his place between the posts against Colombia.
Benjamin Asare, who stepped in during Ati Zigi's absence, also acquitted himself well, producing an assured display and keeping a clean sheet in Ghana's goalless draw with England.
Although he conceded twice in the defeat to Croatia, the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper delivered a number of important saves and showed he could be relied upon when called upon.
Kojo Oppong Peprah ruled out through injury
Meanwhile, Ghana have suffered an injury setback ahead of the Colombia clash, with defender Kojo Oppong Peprah ruled out of the Round of 32 encounter.
Sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo reports that the 22-year-old sustained a knee injury during Ghana's 2-1 group-stage defeat to Croatia on June 27.
His absence leaves Carlos Queiroz with fewer defensive options as the Black Stars prepare for one of their biggest matches of the tournament.
Colombia vs Ghana match preview
In the absence of Peprah, the Black Stars face a stern challenge when they line up against Colombia at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 4.
Ghana's record against South American opposition at the World Cup makes for uncomfortable reading: a 3-0 thrashing by Brazil in 2006, a penalty shootout loss to Uruguay in 2010 following a 1-1 draw after extra time, and a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay again in 2022 mean they are yet to record a single victory against teams from that continent at the tournament.
Colombia, for their part, arrive in the knockout rounds in strong form.
They have scored four goals and conceded just one throughout the group stage, compared to Ghana's two goals scored and two conceded.
According to Opta, the South Americans are also unbeaten in their last four World Cup matches against African nations, with their sole defeat on that record dating back to a loss against Cameroon in 1990.
But ahead of the match, Coach Carlos Queiroz says Ghana is committed to securing victory when they face Néstor Lorenzo's men.
Why Ghana took 4 goalkeepers to World Cup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained why Ghana included four goalkeepers in its squad for the 2026 World Cup.
The decision allows the Black Stars to bring in a replacement goalkeeper if one suffers a serious injury or illness during the tournament.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.