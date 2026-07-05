Chelsea lead chase for Ghana U17 star tipped as one of Africa’s brightest talents
- Premier League giants Chelsea closely monitored Ghanaian teenage striker Robinho Yao Gavi
- Scouts from SSC Napoli as well as clubs from Germany and Spain also showed interest in the 17-year-old forward
- Yao Gavi prepared to lead Ghana’s attack against Morocco in a match expected to attract major European scouting attention
Chelsea are closely monitoring highly-rated Ghanaian teenager Robinho Yao Gavi ahead of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, with the young striker continuing to attract growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.
The 15-year-old is expected to lead Ghana’s attack when they face Morocco on Thursday, May 14, in the Under-17 AFCON opener.
Chelsea lead race for Yao Gavi
His performances at youth level have already caught the attention of several top scouts, with representatives from Chelsea set to watch him closely throughout the tournament.
According to Africa Soccer, the Premier League side reportedly see the Ghanaian forward as a player with strong long-term potential.
According to Team Talk, interest in the teenager is also increasing across Europe. Alongside Chelsea, scouts from SSC Napoli as well as clubs from Germany and Spain are expected to attend matches during the competition to assess the striker.
The youngster’s rapid rise has become one of the main talking points ahead of the tournament, with many eager to see how he handles the pressure of international football.
Chelsea’s interest is believed to form part of the BlueCo group’s wider strategy to strengthen the future of the club’s academy system by investing in emerging talent from around the world.
Yao Gavi ready for U17 AFCON spotlight
Yao Gavi is now regarded as one of the promising young African players attracting serious attention from Europe’s elite scouting networks.
The Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations could therefore provide an important stage for the Ghanaian striker to showcase his talent on a bigger platform.
Strong displays against top opposition would likely increase competition for his signature and further raise his profile among Europe’s leading clubs.
For the player, the tournament represents more than just international competition. It is also a major opportunity to prove himself in front of clubs searching for the next generation of football stars capable of succeeding at the highest level in Europe.
With Chelsea and several other European clubs expected to track his progress closely, attention will firmly be on the Ghanaian teenager when the tournament gets underway in Morocco.
Meanwhile, Fatawu Ganiwu was also invited by English giants Chelsea for a trial following his outstanding display with the U17 team.
The Ghanaian teen sensation featured for Chelsea's U18 against Sheffield, excelling in the heart of midfield for the Blues as they shared the spoils in a pulsating 1-1 draw.
Vincent Mobilla starts Chelsea trials
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Vincent Mobilla was invited by English giants Chelsea to train with the youth team.
The 16-year-old's outstanding performances have attracted the attention of the two-time Champions League winners, who are giving him an opportunity to demonstrate his talent at the club.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.