France reached the World Cup Round of 16 after beating Sweden 3-0, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice to strengthen his Golden Boot challenge

Les Bleus became the first nation to win seven consecutive World Cup matches against UEFA opponents, creating a unique tournament record

Didier Deschamps’ side also set another milestone by scoring three goals in five straight World Cup matches for the first time

France have continued their impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign by making history after reaching the Round of 16 with a convincing 3-0 victory over Sweden.

Didier Deschamps’ side maintained their perfect run in the tournament, securing their fourth consecutive win after earlier victories over Iraq, Norway and Senegal during the group stage.

France make World Cup history with two unique records after Sweden victory

Source: Getty Images

The result sends Les Bleus into the next round, where they will face Paraguay after the South American side produced a major upset by eliminating Germany on penalties — the first time the four-time world champions have been knocked out of a World Cup through a shootout.

France secured their latest victory thanks to goals from Bradley Barcola and Kylian Mbappé, who scored twice to move level at the top of the Golden Boot race.

However, beyond the comfortable win, France also achieved two rare World Cup milestones.

France set new World Cup records with perfect run

By defeating Sweden, France became the first team in World Cup history to win seven consecutive matches against UEFA opponents.

That record could become even more significant as Les Bleus are likely to face more European opposition if they continue their journey towards the final on July 19.

The signs have also been positive for Deschamps’ team, who won every group-stage match in a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

That previous occasion ended with France lifting the trophy for the first time in their history after beating Brazil in the final on home soil.

France also became the first team to score three goals in five consecutive World Cup matches, adding another remarkable achievement to their campaign.

Mbappé and France continue historic World Cup charge

The victory over Sweden also ended another long wait for France.

The two-time world champions secured their first-ever win against Sweden at a major tournament after failing to beat them in previous meetings.

France drew 1-1 with Sweden at Euro 1992 before losing 2-0 at Euro 2012, with Zlatan Ibrahimović and Sebastian Larsson scoring the goals that secured victory for the Swedes.

Now, with Mbappé leading the attack and the team breaking records along the way, France will look to continue their strong form as they chase another World Cup title.

Source: YEN.com.gh